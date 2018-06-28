Arrest warrant issued in Sonic armed robbery

Engleking issues warrant for Michael Wayne Ellis, sets bond at $250,000

At 6:15 a.m. on June 22, an armed suspect entered the Sonic Drive-in on the southbound access road, robbing it. Cash was taken and no employees were injured. On Jun 26, Salado Police Department referred the case to the Bell County District Attorney. A complaint and affidavit were issued. Judge Don Engleking issued a warrant for Michael Wayne Ellis for aggravated robbery and set bond at $250,000. The suspect is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach the subject. Anyone with information of the wheareabouts of the suspect, please call the Salado Police Department at 254-947-5698 or call the police department where the suspect is located.