Lynda Townsend Brown

July 29, 1937- August 3, 2018

Lynda Townsend Brown, a fourth-generation Texan who grew up in Salado and graduated from Salado High School, passed away August 3, 2018 at her home in Austin, with her husband, J. Tim Brown, by her side.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 2pm, Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Hyde Park Baptist Church 3901 Speedway, Austin, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, Hospice Austin or ZACH Theater.

She was born July 29, 1937 in Bell County to Ernest and Blanche Townsend. She graduated from Salado High School in 1955 as a star of the girls’ basketball team. She moved to Austin in 1957 where she started her family.

In addition to raising her children, Brown had a wide-ranging career that spanned banking, business, politics and real estate. She served as Manager of the House Business Office of the Texas House of Representatives, worked on the campaign of George H. W. Bush and started a successful property management company focusing on the Austin residential real estate market.

She is survived by her husband, J. Tim Brown, children Regan Ellmer and JoAnn Dalrymple of Austin, Mindy Ellmer and Charlie Geren of Austin/Ft. Worth, Tracy Townsend of Santa Fe, NM, Kevin and Angie Guess of Denton, Scott and Sherri Brown of Houston, Amy and Jody McKenzie of Dallas, Susan Nolley of Dripping Springs, and David and Cara Brown of Lambertville, NJ. She is also survived by her brother Lane and wife Carolyn Townsend of Salado, sister Margie Howerton of Belton, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and grandchildren.