2017 Salado Christmas Stroll Schedule of Events

Time Event Place Friday, December 1, 2017 9a-7p Book Signings—3 Authors Strawberry Patch 9a-7p Dumas Walker vendor Strawberry Patch 9a-7p German Food booth Strawberry Patch 9a-7p Gourmet Foods Sampler Bar Strawberry Patch 9a-7p Kettle corn vendor Strawberry Patch 9a-7p Korean Kravings Food Truck Strawberry Patch 9a-7p Leather art vendor Strawberry Patch 9a-7p Trinket & things booth Strawberry Patch 10a-Crowd Thins Photos with Santa Strawberry Patch 12-6p Chair Massages by McKenzie Reeve Fitness Beyond Training 12-9p Wine Tasting Salado Winery 1-9p Live Piano Music 21 Main 4-10p Finadene Food Truck Barrow Brewing 5-8p The Potato Wagon Antique Rose of Bell 6-7p Photos with Santa Corner of Pace Park & Main 6-8p Live Music, Wayworn Traveler The Howling Wolf 7-9p Live Music, Ben Guenther Barrow Brewing 8-9p Photos with Santa Corner of Pace Park & Main Evening James Robertson Gazebo at Civic Center Evening Salado ISD Choirs Strolling All Day Carriage Rides Main Street Saturday, December 2, 2017 8a Bikes and Brews Barrow Brewing 9a-10p Book Signings—3 Authors Strawberry Patch 9a-10p Dumas Walker vendor Strawberry Patch 9a-10p German Food booth Strawberry Patch 9a-10p Gourmet Foods Sampler Bar Strawberry Patch 9a-10p Kettle corn vendor Strawberry Patch 9a-10p Korean Kravings Food Truck Strawberry Patch 9a-10p Leather art vendor Strawberry Patch 9a-10p Trinket & things booth Strawberry Patch 10a-Crowd Thins Photos with Santa Strawberry Patch 10a-4p The Outback Sale The Howling Wolf 10a-4p Yes Chef - Complimentary Coffee, Cocoa, Spiced Cider & Snacks Hospitality Tent 600 N Main St. 12-6p Chair Massages by McKenzie Reeve Fitness Beyond Training 12-10p Hecho en Queso Food Truck Barrow Brewing 12-6p Vendor - Joe Friddle Art Barrow Brewing 12-6p Vendor - Matilda Jane Barrow Brewing 12-6p Vendor - Small Cakes Barrow Brewing 12-6p Vendor - Wildly Cultivated Floral Design Barrow Brewing 12-6p Vendor - Zella Jo Soap Company Barrow Brewing 12-6p Vendor -Gonzo's Fabworks Barrow Brewing 12-9p Wine Tasting Salado Winery 1-3p Photos with Santa Corner of Pace Park & Main 1-6p Historic Salado Christmas Salado Museum & College Park 1-6p James Robertson Gazebo at Civic Center 1-9p Live Piano Music 21 Main 4-6p Photos with Santa Corner of Pace Park & Main 5-8p The Potato Wagon Antique Rose of Bell 5-8p CASA Meet & Greet Salado Winery 5-8P Live Music, Sallie Spradlin' Salado Winery 6-9p Live Music Rosanky's 6-9p Kaci Lee Cakery Raney Real Estate 6-9p Ribs & Wine Raney Real Estate 6-9p Solliday Photography Rainey Real Estate 7-9p Live Music, Wayworn Traveler Barrow Brewing 7-9p Photos with Santa Corner of Pace Park & Main 7-9p Photos with Santa Corner of Pace Park & Main All Day Carriage Rides Main Street Sunday, December 3, 2017 Noon-Close Photos with Santa Strawberry Patch 12-5p Live Music, Nan Cryer 21 Main 12-6p Chair Massages by McKenzie Reeve Fitness Beyond Training 12-6p Over the Plate Food Truck Barrow Brewing 12-6p Wine Tasting Salado Winery Noon-Close Book Signings—2 Authors Strawberry Patch Noon-Close Dumas Walker vendor Strawberry Patch Noon-Close German Food booth Strawberry Patch Noon-Close Gourmet Foods Sampler Bar Strawberry Patch Noon-Close Kettle corn vendor Strawberry Patch Noon-Close Korean Kravings Food Truck Strawberry Patch Noon-Close Leather Art Vendor Strawberry Patch Noon-Close Trinket & Things booth Strawberry Patch 11a-2p The Potato Wagon Antique Rose of Bell All Day Carriage Rides Main Street

Events may be changed or cancelled without notice due to inclement weather.