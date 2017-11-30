Salado Village Voice

2017 Salado Christmas Stroll Schedule of Events

TimeEventPlace
Friday, December 1, 2017
9a-7pBook Signings—3 AuthorsStrawberry Patch
9a-7pDumas Walker vendorStrawberry Patch
9a-7pGerman Food boothStrawberry Patch
9a-7pGourmet Foods Sampler BarStrawberry Patch
9a-7pKettle corn vendorStrawberry Patch
9a-7pKorean Kravings Food TruckStrawberry Patch
9a-7pLeather art vendorStrawberry Patch
9a-7pTrinket & things boothStrawberry Patch
10a-Crowd ThinsPhotos with SantaStrawberry Patch
12-6pChair Massages by McKenzie ReeveFitness Beyond Training
12-9pWine TastingSalado Winery
1-9pLive Piano Music21 Main
4-10pFinadene Food TruckBarrow Brewing
5-8pThe Potato WagonAntique Rose of Bell
6-7pPhotos with SantaCorner of Pace Park & Main
6-8pLive Music, Wayworn TravelerThe Howling Wolf
7-9pLive Music, Ben GuentherBarrow Brewing
8-9pPhotos with SantaCorner of Pace Park & Main
EveningJames RobertsonGazebo at Civic Center
EveningSalado ISD ChoirsStrolling
All DayCarriage RidesMain Street
Saturday, December 2, 2017
8aBikes and BrewsBarrow Brewing
9a-10pBook Signings—3 AuthorsStrawberry Patch
9a-10pDumas Walker vendorStrawberry Patch
9a-10pGerman Food boothStrawberry Patch
9a-10pGourmet Foods Sampler BarStrawberry Patch
9a-10pKettle corn vendorStrawberry Patch
9a-10pKorean Kravings Food TruckStrawberry Patch
9a-10pLeather art vendorStrawberry Patch
9a-10pTrinket & things boothStrawberry Patch
10a-Crowd ThinsPhotos with SantaStrawberry Patch
10a-4pThe Outback SaleThe Howling Wolf
10a-4pYes Chef - Complimentary Coffee, Cocoa, Spiced Cider & SnacksHospitality Tent 600 N Main St.
12-6pChair Massages by McKenzie ReeveFitness Beyond Training
12-10pHecho en Queso Food TruckBarrow Brewing
12-6pVendor - Joe Friddle ArtBarrow Brewing
12-6pVendor - Matilda JaneBarrow Brewing
12-6pVendor - Small CakesBarrow Brewing
12-6pVendor - Wildly Cultivated Floral DesignBarrow Brewing
12-6pVendor - Zella Jo Soap CompanyBarrow Brewing
12-6pVendor -Gonzo's FabworksBarrow Brewing
12-9pWine TastingSalado Winery
1-3pPhotos with SantaCorner of Pace Park & Main
1-6pHistoric Salado ChristmasSalado Museum & College Park
1-6pJames RobertsonGazebo at Civic Center
1-9pLive Piano Music21 Main
4-6pPhotos with SantaCorner of Pace Park & Main
5-8pThe Potato WagonAntique Rose of Bell
5-8pCASA Meet & GreetSalado Winery
5-8PLive Music, Sallie Spradlin'Salado Winery
6-9pLive MusicRosanky's
6-9pKaci Lee CakeryRaney Real Estate
6-9pRibs & WineRaney Real Estate
6-9pSolliday PhotographyRainey Real Estate
7-9pLive Music, Wayworn TravelerBarrow Brewing
7-9pPhotos with SantaCorner of Pace Park & Main
7-9pPhotos with SantaCorner of Pace Park & Main
All DayCarriage RidesMain Street
Sunday, December 3, 2017
Noon-ClosePhotos with SantaStrawberry Patch
12-5pLive Music, Nan Cryer21 Main
12-6pChair Massages by McKenzie ReeveFitness Beyond Training
12-6pOver the Plate Food TruckBarrow Brewing
12-6pWine TastingSalado Winery
Noon-CloseBook Signings—2 AuthorsStrawberry Patch
Noon-CloseDumas Walker vendorStrawberry Patch
Noon-CloseGerman Food boothStrawberry Patch
Noon-CloseGourmet Foods Sampler BarStrawberry Patch
Noon-CloseKettle corn vendorStrawberry Patch
Noon-CloseKorean Kravings Food TruckStrawberry Patch
Noon-CloseLeather Art VendorStrawberry Patch
Noon-CloseTrinket & Things boothStrawberry Patch
11a-2pThe Potato WagonAntique Rose of Bell
All DayCarriage RidesMain Street
Events may be changed or cancelled without notice due to inclement weather.

