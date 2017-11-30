2017 Salado Christmas Stroll Schedule of Events
|Time
|Event
|Place
|Friday, December 1, 2017
|9a-7p
|Book Signings—3 Authors
|Strawberry Patch
|9a-7p
|Dumas Walker vendor
|Strawberry Patch
|9a-7p
|German Food booth
|Strawberry Patch
|9a-7p
|Gourmet Foods Sampler Bar
|Strawberry Patch
|9a-7p
|Kettle corn vendor
|Strawberry Patch
|9a-7p
|Korean Kravings Food Truck
|Strawberry Patch
|9a-7p
|Leather art vendor
|Strawberry Patch
|9a-7p
|Trinket & things booth
|Strawberry Patch
|10a-Crowd Thins
|Photos with Santa
|Strawberry Patch
|12-6p
|Chair Massages by McKenzie Reeve
|Fitness Beyond Training
|12-9p
|Wine Tasting
|Salado Winery
|1-9p
|Live Piano Music
|21 Main
|4-10p
|Finadene Food Truck
|Barrow Brewing
|5-8p
|The Potato Wagon
|Antique Rose of Bell
|6-7p
|Photos with Santa
|Corner of Pace Park & Main
|6-8p
|Live Music, Wayworn Traveler
|The Howling Wolf
|7-9p
|Live Music, Ben Guenther
|Barrow Brewing
|8-9p
|Photos with Santa
|Corner of Pace Park & Main
|Evening
|James Robertson
|Gazebo at Civic Center
|Evening
|Salado ISD Choirs
|Strolling
|All Day
|Carriage Rides
|Main Street
|Saturday, December 2, 2017
|8a
|Bikes and Brews
|Barrow Brewing
|9a-10p
|Book Signings—3 Authors
|Strawberry Patch
|9a-10p
|Dumas Walker vendor
|Strawberry Patch
|9a-10p
|German Food booth
|Strawberry Patch
|9a-10p
|Gourmet Foods Sampler Bar
|Strawberry Patch
|9a-10p
|Kettle corn vendor
|Strawberry Patch
|9a-10p
|Korean Kravings Food Truck
|Strawberry Patch
|9a-10p
|Leather art vendor
|Strawberry Patch
|9a-10p
|Trinket & things booth
|Strawberry Patch
|10a-Crowd Thins
|Photos with Santa
|Strawberry Patch
|10a-4p
|The Outback Sale
|The Howling Wolf
|10a-4p
|Yes Chef - Complimentary Coffee, Cocoa, Spiced Cider & Snacks
|Hospitality Tent 600 N Main St.
|12-6p
|Chair Massages by McKenzie Reeve
|Fitness Beyond Training
|12-10p
|Hecho en Queso Food Truck
|Barrow Brewing
|12-6p
|Vendor - Joe Friddle Art
|Barrow Brewing
|12-6p
|Vendor - Matilda Jane
|Barrow Brewing
|12-6p
|Vendor - Small Cakes
|Barrow Brewing
|12-6p
|Vendor - Wildly Cultivated Floral Design
|Barrow Brewing
|12-6p
|Vendor - Zella Jo Soap Company
|Barrow Brewing
|12-6p
|Vendor -Gonzo's Fabworks
|Barrow Brewing
|12-9p
|Wine Tasting
|Salado Winery
|1-3p
|Photos with Santa
|Corner of Pace Park & Main
|1-6p
|Historic Salado Christmas
|Salado Museum & College Park
|1-6p
|James Robertson
|Gazebo at Civic Center
|1-9p
|Live Piano Music
|21 Main
|4-6p
|Photos with Santa
|Corner of Pace Park & Main
|5-8p
|The Potato Wagon
|Antique Rose of Bell
|5-8p
|CASA Meet & Greet
|Salado Winery
|5-8P
|Live Music, Sallie Spradlin'
|Salado Winery
|6-9p
|Live Music
|Rosanky's
|6-9p
|Kaci Lee Cakery
|Raney Real Estate
|6-9p
|Ribs & Wine
|Raney Real Estate
|6-9p
|Solliday Photography
|Rainey Real Estate
|7-9p
|Live Music, Wayworn Traveler
|Barrow Brewing
|7-9p
|Photos with Santa
|Corner of Pace Park & Main
|7-9p
|Photos with Santa
|Corner of Pace Park & Main
|All Day
|Carriage Rides
|Main Street
|Sunday, December 3, 2017
|Noon-Close
|Photos with Santa
|Strawberry Patch
|12-5p
|Live Music, Nan Cryer
|21 Main
|12-6p
|Chair Massages by McKenzie Reeve
|Fitness Beyond Training
|12-6p
|Over the Plate Food Truck
|Barrow Brewing
|12-6p
|Wine Tasting
|Salado Winery
|Noon-Close
|Book Signings—2 Authors
|Strawberry Patch
|Noon-Close
|Dumas Walker vendor
|Strawberry Patch
|Noon-Close
|German Food booth
|Strawberry Patch
|Noon-Close
|Gourmet Foods Sampler Bar
|Strawberry Patch
|Noon-Close
|Kettle corn vendor
|Strawberry Patch
|Noon-Close
|Korean Kravings Food Truck
|Strawberry Patch
|Noon-Close
|Leather Art Vendor
|Strawberry Patch
|Noon-Close
|Trinket & Things booth
|Strawberry Patch
|11a-2p
|The Potato Wagon
|Antique Rose of Bell
|All Day
|Carriage Rides
|Main Street
Leave a Reply