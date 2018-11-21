2018 Letters to Santa Claus Mrs Jones and Mrs Lane Class

Letters to Santa Claus from Salado third graders in Mrs. Jones’ and Mrs. Lane’s classes

Every year, Salado Village Voice prints Letters to Santa Claus, written by SISD Third Graders. We begin with Mrs. Jones’ and Mrs. Lane’s classes and will continue each week through Dec. 20.

We hope you enjoy and that your third grader’s Letter to Santa Claus finds its way into your scrapbooks!

Mrs. Jones

Dear Santa,

For Chrismis can I please have a pink pear of roller skates beacas it’s real fun to skate and I haven’t hade skates since I tree or four.

Sincerely, Shelby T.

Dear Santa,

How was youre summer? this year I’d really like a mini four wheeler with a gun holder on the side because I love hunting and if you can get me a practice bow with a target because I’m really jealous with my brothers and you pick ou the rest.

Sinerely, Luke C.

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? This year I’d really like iPhone 10 Rors because I can do more things on it and I can use Siri to help me with gps because are gps is really bad it tells us to go somewere but we went in circles.

Sincerly, Adrian V.

Dear Santa,

How was your summer? I hope it was great, how’s Mrs. Clause I hope she is good, like my mom. Do you like chocolate milk? If you do, I’ll get somw out with some cookies, I can get out carrots for your Raindeer. This year I would really like to have all the Captin Underpants book except for… Captin Underpants and the big bad battle of the Bionic booger boy, Part 1: The night of the nastel nuggets. I would like them because, so far the Captin Underpants books that I have read are really good. Good luck on Christmas.

Haddon T.

Dear Santa,

How was your summer? how if your Rudolph? This year I’d really like Kareoke machine because so I can sing with my sister. this year can I pleas have a American Girl Doll because I’ll have two of the dolls and me and my suster can play together.

Sincerely, Maci D.

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? this year I’d really like a iPhone X because me and my friend ride are bikes down the hill to the corner store because my mom weries about us.

Sincerely Harley T.

Dear Santa,

How is everyone in the north poler. I hope everyone is happy. Please send me a hue coler canging light, a Harry potter lego set. The rest please sprises me with the rest. Ingoy the otmeall cokise and drink. My list my cang. Thank you for your time.

Sincerely Mia Lily D.

Dear Santa,

How are you? Are your fingers huting from rapping (most) of my presents? Are you sleepy? For christmas I would like 1, Mario and Luigi paper jam,2 a turtle/guinea pig, 3 35-50 dollars 4 The Puppy Place Edward, 5 a marble race set, 6 (please!)money for the homeless and food in water, 7 crafts.

Sincerly, from Zachary A.

Dear Santa,

How are yuo? This year I’d really like my baby sister to be helthey because I really love her Please make her helthey, I’d ike a drum set if you don’t mind.

Sincerely, Mercedes L.

Dear Santa,

Hey Santa how was your day or night. This year i’d really like a indominos-Rex escape because i have all the Jurassic dino legos and all im missing indominos-Rex. OK you might be like wow thats alot already but maybe an iPhone X any kind dont care. if thats alot then just give me a lego batman alone. Thanks. For my sister give her a paw patrol tow or any thing to do with paw patrol. thats all. Thanks. p.s. Thanks again

Sincerely, Aiden A.

Dear Santa,

How was your summer. This year I’d really like an electrical scooter because I have a scooter and I ride it all the time and I would like some more speed on my scooter, I would also like a kateoke machine because I really love to sing and when I go to my cousins house she has a kareoke machine and I love to play music on it and sing.

Sincerely, Renlee R.

Dear Santa,

How is Sparkles dowing. Dow you like the cookeys we mace. Thanc you for the presents Santa but I bow not now wut I wont for crismis Santa I howe I just git at lest A rowdot this yer. Seanta I just wont to have my dad for crismis this yere because I mis him a lot.

Sincerely, Leanne H.

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? This year I’d really like a paintball gun because i’v wanted one since I was five and i’v ben working on my aim. This year i’d like a ps4 because i’d like to play minecraft on a bigger screan. This year i’d like a minecraft mountain cave lego set to finish my minecraft lego world.

Sincerely, Jackson T.

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? Hope everyones being nice. how is mrs. Cluas? This year Id like a unicorn pillow because it would be nice for my trip to Colorado. My next thing is a red gas pwerd moter cycle because it would be so fun and I could wride to my friends house in style! I would also like a art kit because I like to paint and draw. i really want a fit bit to track my steps and I promise I’ll were it please? I would like a trampoline because it would be so fun when my friends cant play please?

Sincerely Peyten S.

Dear Sants,

Thank you for all the toy you make my world pop! and you have make me thing that nothing is impossble I hope you can give me these thing i wowld really want so crafts a laptop and the sims 4 game and a hover bord because I have ben a good girl I really want this rosse wolfe will whach and I will be so good pleas get me these thing ps I want all the sims game and I want so squish to please get me these thing

Love Addison L.

Drea Santa,

How was your summer? This year I’d really want a four wheeler because ther fun to ride

Sincerely, Bakram A.

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? How is Mrs. Claus? I really want pointe shoes this Crhismas because the other pait that I have they are ripped and the laces are not sewed on and they are red I like them pink! Can you also get a iPhone for me please? Because sometimes my mom is late to pick me up, so my dad or mom can call me if they are going to be late. Can I also get a puppy pretty please! Because my other dog passed away! Can I also get a barbie dream house! Please! Because, I only have the wood one you gave me! P.S the puppy that you might get me can it pretty pretty please be a boxer please!

Your bigest friend, Lauren M.

Dear Santa,

how are the elf are you ready to fly This year I’d like a laptop… because I want to play game cause on my iPat it is hard to play Robloxs so that way I now I can get it 2. Santa Santa nest think I want Sims because to play on my laptop and I siad it up there so you no want I men 2. I want all of the Sime pack because I have bin a good gril and my parsins are notbey me one 4 I want a hover board because I am all was tired and I will have something that we can we are all was bo dored 5 next I would like a squishy because can not stay still and htat is it thank you for you’er time Santa. ps please plaese I now you get me it

by Riley

Dear Santa,

How was your summer? How is Rudolph? This year I’d really like the whole seireis of Percy Jackson, and a peseidon Tshirt.

Sencearly, love Jace

Dear Santa,

How was your summer! This year I’d really like a kareoke machine because I love music, I would like a new play set, I want a four wheeler so much and I would like a helmet to go with it, there is a dog name Rolly and his eyes move and his tell wag, I would like a paintball I love to pait and I could use t to make a paiting, I would kike a Dinosaur fingerling, thank you soooo much!

Sincerely, Kendall T.

Dear Santa,

How are the raindeer? This year I’d really like a baeblade and a laptop and a puppy because I will gight my friend with the baeblade. And for the laptop I will play Anamal jam with my sister and the puppy ll be my only friend

Sincerely Brody N.

Mrs. Lane

Dear Santa

For Chrismad I would like a play station and a mike so I can talk to my uncle Marty that is in Djoadouti africa. The horn of africa. I would also like a hofer board me and my brother will share. I would really like if my mom would be less mad at me and my brother and to get of facebook. I will really like some stuff to make a altamente fort. and for me to get reseret chanpion in pig showing. This will be my last sentece. I would like to be in the nativety secne for first Bapatist Church in Salado. The End. P.S. I will only talk to my uncle on the mike!!!

Love, Landon Egbert

Dear Santa Claus,

We love you so much. I’m so sorry I was nht this year. I understand if you dont wana get me presents but if you do, I want batman lego set.

Love Xavier.

Dear Santa,

How are you today. I have been very good this year. I know I haven’t been that good to my sisters but I have been good. mabey you can get me at least on thing on this list so this is what I whant. a huver bord, skate bord, mabey an outside tent so we can go camping at the farm someday, a my kissing puppy, and mabey you can skwees in a iPhone X. thank you bye.

Love, Lilly Smith

Dear Santa,

I haven’t been very good with my brother lately. But for Cristmas may I have some LoL dolls please. How is mrs. Claus. I love Cristmas a lot. I love snow!!!! My mom has a pictcher with you. I’m watching a move called Santa Claws its about these 4 kittens.

Love, Justice Fettig

Dear Santa Claus,

I love Chrismas so much that I want to have fun. Last Chrismas we looked at you wen you gave us prefets to us. dut I love Chrismas every year. You now that Zaden, Ysa, Josiah, Hary, uncle, are gowing to have Chrismas fun. I love you Santa.

From Joshua

Dear Santa Claus,

We love you so much I miss you I was thinking you can bye me one toy please and thank you can i have slime please i love it also it almost my birthday not to git gifs just to see if you can well its all about love and Jesus and love and kindness. love you so so much I gwess you love cookies and milk and treats i love them to i love kids cause thay love treats and milk.

Love Isabela Sun Brauchie

Dear Santa Claus,

I’m sorry if I’m not very good this year. Ethier way I don’t care about presnts. It’s just all about jesus birthday and I love it. It’s also about sharing caring and most of all loving. Some people don’t belive in you but I do. I think they need a little magic. I really liked the presnts you gave me last year. I don’t want that much presnts this year. Tell Jack I love love him and I miss him sososo much! p.s. Tell him I’m sorry when my friend touched him. p.s.s. I love you sososo much.

Love, Layla Katalik

Dear Santa,

I love you. What I Want: 1. Magic Tracks. 2. hover doard. 3. rescue bots Dino bots all 6. 4. Desepticon 5. rescue bots all of them if you can. PLEASE and Thank you

Love, John

Dear Santa Claud,

Well I ben mean to my brother I promes I will sae sory that was meen to you Lucas that is wut I will sae to him. Well for cherismes can I get the rar amerckan Doll. and toy cat, dog, and hors. BaB.

Love, Leah

Dear, Santa Claus

I tried to be good this year my sisters have been not playing with me, because I have been begging them a lot. but I think I have been good… but its almost the midle of the school. I really want the sims for the 3DS. texas dosen’t get snow so I want some instnent snow powder too. (thank for 11 presents 2 years ago)

Dear Santa Claus,

Have I been good this year I just want to say thak you so much for all the toy this year you give to kids. I want to say somethig I only want have of toys, give the rest kids that don’t have inthing and kids are in the hoptel. I hope I have been good if I haven’t than I don’t want anything this year but I was good this year then pleas let half of my toys cause you now why. I know that you don’t get a lot of pents so just to let you kow I am going to send a prest to you hope life is trend you well.

Love, Sophie Grase Booker.

Cear Santa Clause,

This year i have ben good. 1. for Chrismas i want the new nitidown ds 4. 2, fir Chrismas i want a Lego set. anying kind but mostky nigowh. 3. for Chrismas I want a basktball gowl. ps. my mom & dad said you are hot weel. so do i!

Love, Tenigah Heavanere

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been good this year. I trid to let my sister to not be scrd of the fly shot it kindof wukt. some pepul think that your not real but I think you are real. My sister thinks you are real. I am glad that you try to give pepul and kids prerents.

love, Jade F.

Der Sant Nick

May I have Wrld pes and a binosor a fown

Dear Santa,

Have I ben good this year? I hope. I know I was mean to my siblings. I am so sarry. If I am on the good least, I want not much toys whant I want is my uncle to come back from the amry. And a flip phone. I also want a good gtar. I hope you are doing good. I want a white fild gole, football. and a foot ball. Not much sof cepard to last year.

Love, Ryder

Dear Sant Nick

I know I haen’t ben very nies to my brother and I promes I will say sorry.Wat I want for Christmas is for santa to yous his magic to make a fints in my back yard and a littel bool in is beacause enry winsday night I go bool ride. It is very scarry. But fun. It’s mostly about Jesuses Birthday.

From: Jett Newton.

Dear Santa,

I have been not so nice to my brothers and sister. But I will try to do better next christmas or neat yeae. So santa I want some presnts even if christmas is not about presents or gifts. But for christmas this year I would want another snow gun, a hat for the snow, and a jacket.

Love, Jose

Dear Santa Claus,

I know that I’ve been a little naught this year, thank you for everything you’ve done for us, i really appriesheat it, so i hope you have a wonderful christmas Santa,and I’ll give you some good cookies and milk. Santa, I think that i wasn’t to naught this year, Santa. Thank you for the presents Santa i hope you have the bes christmas ever Santa.

Love, Natalia