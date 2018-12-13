2018 Letters to Santa from Mrs Craig and Mrs Stude’s classes

Every year, Salado Village Voice prints Letters to Santa Claus, written by SISD Third Graders. This week we feature Mrs. Craig’s and Mrs. Stude’s classes. We hope you enjoy and that your third grader’s Letter to Santa Claus finds its way into your scrapbooks!

Mrs. Stude

Dear: Santa

I want a fit-bit for me and puddy for cassidy lang bor in march because: she is my friend and I want the best for her and she deserved it because she is nice to me all the time she is the bes ever whats all your rain deers name when you drop of the presents will you right a note telling what your raindeers name are and how chipy doing hes the best ever will you tell chipy that i love him and will you leave some of the presents at my house in salado and tell chipy to go to where i’m going to for Christmas this year and can I have puddy and slim and can Isabella gets the same stuff and can Isabella have a fit bit to and can Blake have puddy slim and a fit bit to they all deserves it because they are all nice to me all the time and can me Isabella and Cassidy and Blake have a short sleeve flip shirt. and please take annas notes that she leeves and eat all the cookes from annas house so your sher you got to eat her cookey.

from Kaydence

Dear Santa

im sad evry year i leave a letter for you but you never get it so for crismas i want a elf on the shelf evry year i aks you for a elf on the shelf i ben good and i want you to get eve my frind emily mcdonnll a lot of shopkins

Love Anna

Dear Santa,

How are you? Me and my family want a pet Guinea pit. I will like if you brought Anna a Elf on the Shelf and bools for Mrs. Stude and my class. For the world I will like snow in Texas. Last but not least for my cat and dog I will like treats. Thank you.

Love, Valeria

Dear Sants,

how are you? And how are the reindeer? Also I now that my cousins drew and owen like dinosaor. But I what a marble set or a robot dash.

John

Dear Santa,

I want some money for charity, thank you! I also want a remote control bigatti chiron. How are you doing? How is Rudolph? Hows the list goin’? Hows Mrs. Clous? Am I on the naught or night list? Hope you have a jolly christmas and thank you for your hard work on christmas eve. hope you get a good night sleep before christmas eve. I hope my elf-on-the-shelf reports to you that I’m being good.

Caedmon

Dear Santa,

All I want this year is help for my mom. Can I also have a beagle puppy, a T.N.T. phone and art supplies? How are you and the reindeer? Can you also help hose in need of: food, water, clothing, and shelter? Hoe yo have the best Christmas ever! Have a safe year!

Love, Blake

Dear Santa,

Can I have pet lol doll. little sister lol and the new big lol and computer

from: Kylee

to: Santa

What I want for Christmas is iPhone X and a Dodge Viper Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown. My elvf on the shelf is Cotton Ball. Wel how good I am. and Cotton Ball. and a blue bankit with red flams and I want to see you!!

fom Oscar

Jonathan whats a phon. I what Nitendo Switch headphones. what are you dooing Santa how are the sear and how is the elf on the shelf. I what a bet desk that help the Elf on the shelf. oh and how are the elfd that make toys and how is Rudolph. I want a two $50 gift card oh and how are you and Max and Dasher Cixon Cupid Prancer Rudolph Dancer and Blitzen. I want super molro nc tenec. I want a toy Lamboghini. I want a toy Tesla

Dear Santa

Can I have a Xbox controller and hello negbor on Xbox please and can I have a car like the one we had before the golf cart yeah so can I have a toy for my little brother eh like a geco toy from uh that cat boy thing that show mhmm yeah and paint pleas

from Conner

Dear Santa,

I’m pretty should you know this all redy but youv made a lot of happynes for the world. and I hope that you do that for miny years. and spred happynes for miny years. and give the pore the things that theayl need. to live and for me I want a iPad prow. and a gocart. if you cant git that then just giev me a huver bord. and if you cant git that then give me elacric heelis

by Otto

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a dragon stuffed animal and a giaffe stuffed animal. How is Jingle doing is she being good? Please can I have some clothes and a green dress. And I want a new jacket, the color gold with a flower on the left pocket.

Love, Izabella

Hi Santa,

It’s me Selestte I hope you come by this Christmas I have a surprise for you & your reindeer!! Oh Santa can you please bring me a jumbo mermaid LOL please thank you & before I go I would like to have a present for the homeless some food, clothes & shelter.

Love, Selestte

Dear Santa Claus,

I wanted to thank you for all the gifts you have given everyone to and giving us mr. biscuits. Oh! also what I would like for Christmas is to get rid of either my asthma or allergies either one I don’t care. But could you send mr. biscuits over fast to our house. And for my mom well at least a good gift from my dad. And I wanted to thank your hard working elves. Also! Your reindeer to cause without them you wouldn’t be able to deliver gifts too every one! Thank you Santa(again)

from: Gabriel

Dear Santa

For Christmas I want for my dads friend to feel better and for nobody in the world ot be sick and lots of books. I also want lots of stuffed animals. Also how are you doing? Are your reindeer doing good? Are your elves doing good? I also want a iPad or a phone. Please.

Love, Cassidy

Dear Santa,

I would like 2 lol doll and art supplied please. And I would like if you got my neighber boy and bab a toy stuffed owl and Mickey and my aunt a cmera holder please and thank you! p.s. have a good year

fome: Gracie

Mrs. Craig

Dear Santa

For Christmas i whould like a real bow and arrow for Christmas! and a PS4 with the new Spidermand game 2 and roblox 3 and a frostey the snow man mug 4 and a nerf moguless 5 and mincraft iron armored steve 6 and a elf on the shelf 7 and last but not least dummy for Christmas and a crash test Santa when It’s Christmas that’s going to be a supris waiting for you and your reindear to.

Nathan

to Santa

Santa I money and oreos. And I also want a new jacket. And a cool lego set. And a phone for people who are down to get better. And more stuff to decorate the house. And to have a good Christmas.

Major

Dear Santa

my friend want’s buddle gum for Christmas and stolney woold like a lot of toys I woold like a pencil and a notebook so I can write my fats and a diary for christmas. Santa how is Rudolph and the reindeer are they OK. ooo i amost fogot I want a dino egg to.

Love Micah from The School

to Sant

I Want a arena for My balad. I Want to Give a present for my brother it wode be computer. I want to give Mr. Stude Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown

Giovanni

Dear Santa

I want kids that do not have toys. and I want addile to have… one happy Christmas. and stay warm both of us and Jacky to have a wounderfull christmas advendyre. and I want ms.stude to stay warm have cookies don’t let your husbend eat it all save some for you and your kids. have warm milk ms. stude I want to have a pusheen stufft animal!

from: Sophia

Dear, Santa

I want a basketball 10 foot court, a net chair, telescope, lots of DONUTS, bed set, a spanish book, more firends, planner, binder with some colored notebook paper, I also wan a potato and a duck, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown

Nova Oldham

Dear, Santa

think you for christmas. 1. I want winter clothes. 2. for my neice, Nikki for her I a My life asdoll for her. 3. For my mom I want winnter clothes for my mom. 4. I want a baby puppy. 5. Black fluffy boots for me.

from: Jacky

Dear, Santa

for Christmas I want to get a book for the kid’s that don’t have books to read. For Christmas I want a sweater with you riding a sleigh on it just like the one I saw at the Khol’s store. For Christmas I want a teliscope so I can look at the stars becaose they look so beautiful that I want to get the new diary of a wimpy kid: the beltdown if I do I also want the Double down. I want the grinch to come to my house.

Sincerly, Tyson

Dear Santa

Thank you for All the gifts The past year. I want All the beanie boos in the World. but I also Want clothes to give to charity. And I want a net chair. And I want a real puppy. I want the grinch to come to my house.

Addison

To Santa

1 20 golin butkit of bill pikls robot resins 5 big send goged fort my teme and rel elf velociraptor blue chorley alfa deltal brovow and thor hom and brelins so i now how to gethem wut to bow thank you and unlemuded cicins for my velociraptor

from Jimmy

dear Santa,

I know part of my CHristmas list I wll send you anotherone if I think of anything else. 1. bayblades. 2. bayblade battlefeild 3. Xbox Live gift card for games. 4. drone with glove controler. If there is anything else you think I might like, send a list of them with my elf.

from, Robbie

Dear Santa,

I want all the shopies in the world! and all the beanie boos in the world! and all the beanie babies in the world and a net chair. I want some of the fur real freinds for my elf on the shelf I need a raindeer, all the fairy books in the world. can you give my cousins some toys please. can I also have a picture of perl my elf.

Isabella

Daer Santa

I am sad that how Joshua car goldx is brokin so I want to give him one. I want a bunch of blue hotweels a semi Hotweel a stuft animol that is a blue dog. a blue blakit with red flams, a new bindr.

By Jonathan

To: Santa

How are you doing Santa. Can you make my sister feel better. I want every Beanie boo to be extra large. Can you make my family happy and help my family move safely into our new house. you make my day and you are always honest and you can be creative and can I have a pug pup. can you get my mom every thing she’s always wanted and can you get my dad everything he’s always wanted. And not underwear. Can I have a apple wacht and a iPhone.

Sincerly, Paityn

To: Santa

can u please get me a iPhone X it would make my day, well year. A bunkbad would be nice for me and serah, E. M honest. lot’s of big Beanie Boos, mostly a DOG , now diary with lock. Please you are so kind so please give me some money, please, and give money to Paityn Sophie, Ikyla and Nova and Charity and more. thank you so much you do.

from: Bethany

Dear Santa

For Christmas I want a phone and hoverboard I wanted those to mostly my sister want a lol my brother want skylanders. so how is Donner Vixon Cupid Rudolph Dancer Comet Dasher Blitzen and you beautiful wife Mrs. Claws and mostly you how are all of you… OK I was wondering if I am on the good list or the naughty list. p.s. I better be on the good list

Chase

Dear Santa

I hope you are doing great you know delivering all the presents to the kids. And can you please give me aphone just like my big sisters phone and I all so want two more things a big marble set and a lamborgini toy and ferrari toy remot control toy cars and a nintendo switch please and something else for people that don’t have clothes can you give them some clothes plase merry chrismas thank you.

By Samuel

Dear Santa

i hope you are ready and happy for Christmas i can not wait till we set out milk and cookies on christmas day because when you come and in the mornig in comcto my nana house and i will look at the spot we put the cookes and it it is gone in the mornig it will prove that you came to my house and it it is not gone in the morrnig that that means that you were full of it will prove that you did not come and if you don’t i will be sad Santa can i please have a sling shot and can i please have a bike and a new foot ball and i hope i am on the nice list and my sister is on there can you make its won on christmas and i really want a PS4 for Christmas.

by Caden

Dear Santa

I hope your happy for Christmas and I think you no whut im happy for. Im happy for CHRISTMAS. You shold no that im always always happy for Christmas. Christmas is the best pear of my life do you no that. Santa Santa I want you to no can you go to the raindeer and say dasher, conner, Rudolph, with the red shiney noes and all the other raindeer that i Love you. And can you get me and my Big Brother and a phone for me get me, big brother, sister a Xbox One and fortnite

from: Elias

