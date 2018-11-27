2018 SALADO CHRISTMAS STROLL
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2018
5p Potato Wagon The Mustard Seed
6p Salado Christmas Stroll Parade Royal St. to Main St. to Salado Civic Center
After Parade Santa Claus Civic Center
After Parade Live Music Barrow Brewing
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2018
All Day Carriage Rides Baptist Church
All Day Free Charm with $10 Wash & Willow
Purchase, serving apple
Cider and sweet treats
All Day Longbow Roasters Barrow Brewing
All Day Happy Pizza Company Barrow Brewing
10a-4p Holly Williamson–showing and FSG Fine Jewelry
selling jewelry of Pader, Uganda
all sales go to the women who
made the jewelry
Afternoon/EveningLive Pianist 21 Main
3p Open Barrow Brewing
Check Point Germany
Food Truck
4p-9pChristmas MarketBarrow Brewing
4:30p-10p 3C Cowboy Church 80 S. Main
Authentic Chuck Wagon
Serving coffee, hot chocolate,
Brownies and cookies
5p Potato Wagon The Mustard Seed
5p-6:30p Santa Claus Corner of Main & Pace Park
6p-8p Live Nativity First Baptist Church
6:30p-7:30p Santa Claus On Break
6:30p Shoemaker Choir(s) Strollers
Killeen ISD
7p Color Me Brass Barrow Brewing
Live Music
7p A Christmas Carol Tablerock
7:30p-9p Santa Claus Corner of Main &
Pace Park
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2018
All Day Carriage Rides Baptist Church
All DayKorean Kravings Food TruckBarrow Brewing
All Day Free Charm with $10 Wash & Willow
Purchase, serving apple
Cider and sweet treats
9:30a-5p Salado Artist Market Salado Village Art
handmade items byCenter (behind
Salado Artistthe Civic Center)
11a-3p Hand-Painted Ornaments The Mustard Seed
by Dee Levens
11a-10p 3C Cowboy Church 80 S. Main
Authentic Chuck Wagon
Serving coffee, hot chocolate,
brownies and cookies
11:30a-1:30p Ensembles Strollers Liberty Hill Middle School
11a-10p
12p-9p Christmas Market Barrow Brewing
2:30p Benjamin Guenther Barrow Brewing
Live Music
Afternoon/Evening Live Pianist 21 Main
5p-8p DJ Miles Howling Wolff
Courtyard
5p Potato Wagon Mustard Seed
5p-6:30p Santa Claus Corner of Main &
Pace Park
6p-8p Live Nativity First Baptist Church
6:30p-7:30p Santa Claus On Break
6:30p-8:30p Wayworn Traveler Shoppes on Main
7p Martian Folk Live Music Barrow Brewing
7p A Christmas Carol Tablerock
7:30p-9p Santa Claus Corner of Main &
Pace Park
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2018
All Day Longbow Roasters Barrow Brewing
All Day Happy Pizza Company Barrow Brewing
10a-4p Salado Artist Market Salado Village Art
handmade items byCenter (behind
Salado Artistthe Civic Center)
1:30p Emmi Live Muisic Barrow Brewing
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2018
All Day Carriage Rides Baptist Church
All Day Finadene Food Truck Barrow Brewing
All Day Longbow Roasters Barrow Brewing
All Day Happy Pizza Company Barrow Brewing
All Day Free Charm with $10 Wash & Willow
Purchase, serving apple
Cider and sweet treats
10a-4p Holly Williamson–showing and FSG Fine Jewelry
selling jewelry of Pader, Uganda
all sales go to the women who
make the jewelry
Afternoon/Evening Live Pianist 21 Main
4p-9p Christmas Market Barrow Brewing
4:30p-10p 3C Cowboy Church 80 S. Main
Authentic Chuck Wagon
Serving coffee, hot chocolate,
brownies and cookies
5p-6:30p Santa Claus Corner of Main &
Pace Park
5:30p Temple ISD Orchestra Strollers
5:30p Killeen HS Choir Strollers
6p-8p Chamber Singers & Vocalese Strollers
Ellison High School
6p-8p Live Nativity First Baptist Church
6:30p-7:30p Santa Claus On Break
All Day Longbow Roasters Barrow Brewing
All Day Happy Pizza Company Barrow Brewing
7p Live Music Barrow Brewing
7p A Christmas Carol Tablerock
7:30p-9p Santa Claus Corner of Main & Pace Park
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2018
All Day Carriage Rides Baptist Church
All DayHecho en Queso Food TruckBarrow Brewing
All Day Free Charm with $10 Wash & Willow
Purchase, serving apple
Cider and sweet treats
9:30a-5p Salado Artist Market Salado Village Art
handmade items byCenter (behind
Salado Artistthe Civic Center)
11a-3p Hand-Painted Ornaments The Mustard Seed
by Dee Levens
11a-10p 3C Cowboy Church 80 S. Main
Authentic Chuck Wagon
Serving coffee, hot chocolate,
brownies and cookies
Afternoon/Evening Live Pianist 21 Main
12p Live Music by Barrow Brewing
Evelyn Billington
12p-9p Christmas Market Barrow Brewing
2p Dance Troupe Performance Barrow Brewing
Early Evening Santa Claus
Early Evening Belton High School Madrigal Strollers
Early Evening Harmony Show Choir of Belton High School Strollers
5p-6:30p Santa Claus Corner of Main & Pace Park
6p Round Rock Choir Strollers
6p-8p Live Nativity First Baptist Church
6:30p Redemption Brass Quintet Salado Square
6:30p-7:30p Santa Claus On Break
6:30p-8:30p Wayworn Traveler Shoppes on Main
7p A Christmas Carol Tablerock
7p Color me Brass Live Music Barrow Brewing
7:30p-9:00p Santa Claus Corner of Main &
Pace Park
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2018
All Day Longbow Roasters Barrow Brewing
All Day Happy Pizza Company Barrow Brewing
10a-4p Salado Artist Market at Salado Village Art Center behind the Civic Center featuring handmade items by Salado Artists
1:30p Denny Cullinan Live Music Barrow Brewing