2018 SALADO CHRISTMAS STROLL

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2018

5p Potato Wagon The Mustard Seed

6p Salado Christmas Stroll Parade Royal St. to Main St. to Salado Civic Center

After Parade Santa Claus Civic Center

After Parade Live Music Barrow Brewing

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2018

All Day Carriage Rides Baptist Church

All Day Free Charm with $10 Wash & Willow

Purchase, serving apple

Cider and sweet treats

All Day Longbow Roasters Barrow Brewing

All Day Happy Pizza Company Barrow Brewing

10a-4p Holly Williamson–showing and FSG Fine Jewelry

selling jewelry of Pader, Uganda

all sales go to the women who

made the jewelry

Afternoon/EveningLive Pianist 21 Main

3p Open Barrow Brewing

Check Point Germany

Food Truck

4p-9pChristmas MarketBarrow Brewing

4:30p-10p 3C Cowboy Church 80 S. Main

Authentic Chuck Wagon

Serving coffee, hot chocolate,

Brownies and cookies

5p Potato Wagon The Mustard Seed

5p-6:30p Santa Claus Corner of Main & Pace Park

6p-8p Live Nativity First Baptist Church

6:30p-7:30p Santa Claus On Break

6:30p Shoemaker Choir(s) Strollers

Killeen ISD

7p Color Me Brass Barrow Brewing

Live Music

7p A Christmas Carol Tablerock

7:30p-9p Santa Claus Corner of Main &

Pace Park

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2018

All Day Carriage Rides Baptist Church

All DayKorean Kravings Food TruckBarrow Brewing

All Day Free Charm with $10 Wash & Willow

Purchase, serving apple

Cider and sweet treats

9:30a-5p Salado Artist Market Salado Village Art

handmade items byCenter (behind

Salado Artistthe Civic Center)

11a-3p Hand-Painted Ornaments The Mustard Seed

by Dee Levens

11a-10p 3C Cowboy Church 80 S. Main

Authentic Chuck Wagon

Serving coffee, hot chocolate,

brownies and cookies

11:30a-1:30p Ensembles Strollers Liberty Hill Middle School

11a-10p

12p-9p Christmas Market Barrow Brewing

2:30p Benjamin Guenther Barrow Brewing

Live Music

Afternoon/Evening Live Pianist 21 Main

5p-8p DJ Miles Howling Wolff

Courtyard

5p Potato Wagon Mustard Seed

5p-6:30p Santa Claus Corner of Main &

Pace Park

6p-8p Live Nativity First Baptist Church

6:30p-7:30p Santa Claus On Break

6:30p-8:30p Wayworn Traveler Shoppes on Main

7p Martian Folk Live Music Barrow Brewing

7p A Christmas Carol Tablerock

7:30p-9p Santa Claus Corner of Main &

Pace Park

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2018

All Day Longbow Roasters Barrow Brewing

All Day Happy Pizza Company Barrow Brewing

10a-4p Salado Artist Market Salado Village Art

handmade items byCenter (behind

Salado Artistthe Civic Center)

1:30p Emmi Live Muisic Barrow Brewing

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2018

All Day Carriage Rides Baptist Church

All Day Finadene Food Truck Barrow Brewing

All Day Longbow Roasters Barrow Brewing

All Day Happy Pizza Company Barrow Brewing

All Day Free Charm with $10 Wash & Willow

Purchase, serving apple

Cider and sweet treats

10a-4p Holly Williamson–showing and FSG Fine Jewelry

selling jewelry of Pader, Uganda

all sales go to the women who

make the jewelry

Afternoon/Evening Live Pianist 21 Main

4p-9p Christmas Market Barrow Brewing

4:30p-10p 3C Cowboy Church 80 S. Main

Authentic Chuck Wagon

Serving coffee, hot chocolate,

brownies and cookies

5p-6:30p Santa Claus Corner of Main &

Pace Park

5:30p Temple ISD Orchestra Strollers

5:30p Killeen HS Choir Strollers

6p-8p Chamber Singers & Vocalese Strollers

Ellison High School

6p-8p Live Nativity First Baptist Church

6:30p-7:30p Santa Claus On Break

All Day Longbow Roasters Barrow Brewing

All Day Happy Pizza Company Barrow Brewing

7p Live Music Barrow Brewing

7p A Christmas Carol Tablerock

7:30p-9p Santa Claus Corner of Main & Pace Park



SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2018

All Day Carriage Rides Baptist Church

All DayHecho en Queso Food TruckBarrow Brewing

All Day Free Charm with $10 Wash & Willow

Purchase, serving apple

Cider and sweet treats

9:30a-5p Salado Artist Market Salado Village Art

handmade items byCenter (behind

Salado Artistthe Civic Center)

11a-3p Hand-Painted Ornaments The Mustard Seed

by Dee Levens

11a-10p 3C Cowboy Church 80 S. Main

Authentic Chuck Wagon

Serving coffee, hot chocolate,

brownies and cookies

Afternoon/Evening Live Pianist 21 Main

12p Live Music by Barrow Brewing

Evelyn Billington

12p-9p Christmas Market Barrow Brewing

2p Dance Troupe Performance Barrow Brewing

Early Evening Santa Claus

Early Evening Belton High School Madrigal Strollers

Early Evening Harmony Show Choir of Belton High School Strollers

5p-6:30p Santa Claus Corner of Main & Pace Park

6p Round Rock Choir Strollers

6p-8p Live Nativity First Baptist Church

6:30p Redemption Brass Quintet Salado Square

6:30p-7:30p Santa Claus On Break

6:30p-8:30p Wayworn Traveler Shoppes on Main

7p A Christmas Carol Tablerock

7p Color me Brass Live Music Barrow Brewing

7:30p-9:00p Santa Claus Corner of Main &

Pace Park

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2018

All Day Longbow Roasters Barrow Brewing

All Day Happy Pizza Company Barrow Brewing

10a-4p Salado Artist Market at Salado Village Art Center behind the Civic Center featuring handmade items by Salado Artists

1:30p Denny Cullinan Live Music Barrow Brewing