2018 Salado Lady Eagles Softball Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Site
|JV Girls
|Varsity
|Jan. 29
|Scrimmage - Harker Heights
|Away
|4:30 p.m.
|6 p.m.
|Feb. 3
|Four Way Scrimmage: Florence, Rogers, China Spring
|Here
|9 a.m.
|Feb. 6
|Scrimmage
|Reicher
|5 p.m.
|Feb. 10
|Three-Way Scrimmage: Anderson, Westwood
|Westwood
|TBA
|Feb. 15-18
|Brock Tournament
|Brock
|TBA
|Feb. 15-18
|Killeen JV Tournament
|Killeen
|TBA
|Feb. 23-25
|Academy Tournament
|Academy
|TBA
|Mar. 1-3
|Franklin Tournament
|Franklin
|TBA
|Mar. 1-3
|Taylor JV Tournament
|Taylor
|TBA
|Mar. 6
|Llano*
|Llano
|5 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|Mar. 8 & 10
|Troy JV Tournament
|Troy
|TBA
|Mar. 9
|Lampasas*
|Home
|5 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|Mar. 13
|Leander Glenn*
|There
|5 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|Mar. 16
|Burnet*
|Here
|5 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|Mar. 20
|Liberty Hill*
|There
|5 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|Mar. 23
|Taylor*
|Here
|5 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|Mar. 29
|Llano*
|Here
|5 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|Apr. 3
|Lampasas*
|There
|5 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|Apr. 6
|Leander Glenn*
|Here
|5 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|Apr. 10
|Burnet*
|There
|5 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|Apr. 13
|Liberty Hill*
|Here
|5 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|Apr. 17
|Taylor*
|There
|5 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|* District Game. Head Coach is Ashton Cooper.
