2018 Salado Lady Eagles Softball Schedule

DateOpponentSiteJV GirlsVarsity
Jan. 29Scrimmage - Harker HeightsAway4:30 p.m.6 p.m.
Feb. 3Four Way Scrimmage: Florence, Rogers, China SpringHere9 a.m.
Feb. 6ScrimmageReicher5 p.m.
Feb. 10Three-Way Scrimmage: Anderson, WestwoodWestwoodTBA
Feb. 15-18Brock TournamentBrockTBA
Feb. 15-18Killeen JV TournamentKilleenTBA
Feb. 23-25Academy TournamentAcademyTBA
Mar. 1-3Franklin TournamentFranklinTBA
Mar. 1-3Taylor JV TournamentTaylorTBA
Mar. 6Llano*Llano5 p.m.7 p.m.
Mar. 8 & 10Troy JV TournamentTroyTBA
Mar. 9Lampasas*Home5 p.m.7 p.m.
Mar. 13Leander Glenn*There5 p.m.7 p.m.
Mar. 16Burnet*Here5 p.m.7 p.m.
Mar. 20Liberty Hill*There5 p.m.7 p.m.
Mar. 23Taylor*Here5 p.m.7 p.m.
Mar. 29Llano*Here5 p.m.7 p.m.
Apr. 3Lampasas*There5 p.m.7 p.m.
Apr. 6Leander Glenn*Here5 p.m.7 p.m.
Apr. 10Burnet*There5 p.m.7 p.m.
Apr. 13Liberty Hill*Here5 p.m.7 p.m.
Apr. 17Taylor*There5 p.m.7 p.m.
* District Game. Head Coach is Ashton Cooper.

