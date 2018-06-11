Salado Village Voice

Since 1979

2018 Salado Lady Eagles Varsity Volleyball Schedule

DateOpponentLocationTime/Result
08/03/18 Jarrell High School Lady Cougars Lady CougarsJarrell High School08:00 AM
08/04/18 Gateway Prep High School GatorsSalado High School Gym09:00 AM
08/07/18 Troy High School Lady Trojans Lady TrojansSalado High School Gym06:00 PM
08/09/18 Fairfield High School EaglesFairfield Eagle StadiumTBA
08/10/18 Fairfield High School EaglesFairfield Eagle StadiumTBA
08/11/18 Fairfield High School EaglesFairfield Eagle StadiumTBA
08/14/18 Ellison High School EaglesEllison High School06:30 PM
08/16/18 Gatesville Girls Tournament Gatesville High SchoolTBA
08/17/18 Gatesville Volleyball Tournament Gatesville High SchoolTBA
08/17/18 Snook High School BluejaysSalado High School Gym06:00 PM
08/18/18 Gatesville Volleyball Tournament Gatesville High SchoolTBA
08/21/18 Mexia High School Lady Black CatsMexia High School06:30 PM
