2019-2020 Salado Lady Eagles Basketball Schedule

2019-2020 Lady Eagles Basketball Schedule

Date Opponent Location 9th JV Varsity Nov. 2 Scrimmage TBA 10 a.m. 10 a.m. 10 a.m. Nov. 4 Thorndale Scrimmage Thorndale 4 p.m. 4 p.m. 4 p.m. Nov. 8 Jarrell Home 5 p.m. 5 p.m. 6:15 p.m. Nov. 9 Jarrell JV Scrimmage Jarrell TBA TBA Nov. 12 Lorena There 5 p.m. 5 p.m. 6:15 p.m. Nov. 15 Gatesville Here 5 p.m. 5 p.m. 6:15 p.m. Nov. 19 Grandview There 5 p.m. 6:15 p.m. Nov. 21-23 Polk Key City Tournament TBA Nov. 21 & 23 Manor JV Tournament Manor TBA TBA Nov. 25 Academy Here 1 p.m. 2:30 p.m. Nov. 26 Crawford Here 1 p.m. 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3 Llano 7:45 p.m. 5 p.m. 6:15 p.m. Dec. 5-7 Coach Smith Tournament TBA Dec. 10 Waco Connally 5 p.m. 5 p.m. 6:15 p.m. Dec. 13 Leander Glenn 5 p.m. 5 p.m. 6:15 p.m. Dec. 17 China Spring 5 p.m. 5 p.m. 6:15 p.m. Dec. 27-28 Thorndale Tournament TBA Jan. 3 LaGrange There 1 p.m. 1 p.m. 2:30 p.m. Jan. 10 * Lampasas There 5 p.m. 5 p.m. 6:15 p.m. Jan. 14 * Eastside There 5 p.m. 5 p.m. 6:15 p.m. Jan. 17 * Liberty Hill Here 7:45 p.m. 5 p.m. 6:15 p.m. Jan. 21 * Taylor There 7:45 p.m. 5 p.m. 6:15 p.m. Jan. 24 * Burnet Here 7:45 p.m. 5 p.m. 6:15 p.m. Jan. 28 * Lampasas Here 7:45 p.m. 5 p.m. 6:15 p.m. Jan. 31 * Eastside Here 7:45 p.m. 5 p.m. 6:15 p.m. Feb. 4 * Liberty Hill There 7:45 p.m. 5 p.m. 6:15 p.m. Feb. 7 * Taylor Here 7:45 p.m. 5 p.m. 6:15 p.m. Feb. 11 * Burnet There 7:45 p.m. 5 p.m. 6:15 p.m.

* Denotes District 27-4A Game.

Salado Lady Eagles Varsity basketball team is coached by Diane Konarik.

Assistant Coaches are Jodee Preston and Kristi Wilk.