2019 Salado Eagles Varsity Soccer

DateOpponentLocationTime/ResultMedia Links
01/03/19 Georgetown High School EaglesGeorgetown ISD Athletic ComplexTBA
01/04/19 Georgetown High School EaglesGeorgetown ISD Athletic ComplexTBA
01/05/19 Georgetown High School EaglesGeorgetown ISD Athletic ComplexTBA
01/10/19 Dripping Springs High School TigersDripping Springs High SchoolTBA
01/11/19 Dripping Springs High School TigersDripping Springs High SchoolTBA
01/12/19 Dripping Springs High School TigersDripping Springs High SchoolTBA
01/15/19 Waco Connally CadetsEagle Stadium07:00 PM
01/17/19 Wimberley High School TexansWimberley High SchoolTBA
01/18/19 Wimberley High School TexansWimberley High SchoolTBA
01/18/19 Salado Eagle Classic Eagle StadiumTBA
01/19/19 Wimberley High School TexansWimberley High SchoolTBA
01/29/19 Academy High School BumblebeesAcademy High School07:30 PM
02/01/19 Jarrell High School CougarsJarrell High School07:30 PM
02/05/19 Florence High School BuffaloesEagle Stadium07:30 PM
02/12/19 Liberty Hill High School PanthersLiberty Hill High School07:30 PM
02/15/19 Lampasas High School BadgersLampasas High School07:30 PM
02/22/19 Academy High School BumblebeesAcademy High School05:30 PM
02/26/19 Jarrell High School CougarsEagle Stadium05:30 PM
03/01/19 Florence High School BuffaloesFlorence High School05:30 PM
03/08/19 Liberty Hill High School PanthersLiberty Hill High School05:30 PM
03/11/19 Lampasas High School BadgersEagle Stadium05:30 PM
03/19/19 Burnet High School BulldogsEagle Stadium05:30 PM
03/22/19 Midlothian Heritage High School JaguarsMidlothian Heritage High School06:00 PM
