2020 Salado Eagle Baseball Schedule

by

2020 Salado Eagles Baseball Schedule

DateOpponentLocationJV WhiteJV RedVarsity
02/08Harker Heights Scrim.There10 a.m.Noon11 a.m.
02/11Manor ScrimmageHere6 p.m.6 p.m.6 p.m.
02/14China Spring Scrim.There5 p.m.7 p.m.
02/17Jarrell Scrim.Here5 p.m.
02/21Ellison Scrim.There5 p.m.
02/21Ellison Scrim.Here5 p.m.7 p.m.
02/24JarrellThere5 p.m.7 p.m.
02/25Texans HS DHTriple Play5 p.m.
02/27-29Waco ISD TourneyThereTBA
02/27-29Harker Heights TourneyThereTBA
02/27-29Hutto TourneyThereTBA
03/03GatewayTriple Play6 p.m.7 p.m.
03/03Rosebud-Lott DHHere4:30/7 p.m.
03/05-07West ISD TourneyThereTBA
03/05-07Salado TournamentHereTBATBA
03/09CliftonHere5 p.m.7 p.m.
03/09Texans HSTriple Play6 p.m.
03/10BurtonHere11 a.m.1 p.m.
03/12-14Franklin TourneyThereTBA
03/12/-14Bryan TourneyThereTBA
03/12/-14Holland TourneyThereTBA
03/16Brentwood ChristianThere4:30 p.m.
03/17LaGrangeThere4:30 p.m.7 p.m.
03/20LakeviewHere4:30 p.m.6:30 p.m.
03/23RobinsonThere5:30 p.m.
03/24LorenaHere4:30 p.m.7 p.m.
03/25China SpringHere10 a.m.Noon
District Games
03/27Liberty HillHere7 p.m.
03/28Liberty HillHere9 a.m.11 a.m.
03/30Liberty HillThere5 p.m.7 p.m.
03/31Liberty HillThere7 p.m.
04/03TaylorThere7 p.m.
04/04TaylorThere9 a.m.11 a.m.
04/06TaylorHere5 p.m.7 p.m.
07/07TaylorHere7 p.m.
04/09BurnetHere7 p.m.
04/11BurnetHere9 a.m.11 a.m.
04/13BurnetThere5 p.m.7 p.m.
04/14BurnetThere7 p.m.
04/17LampasasHere7 p.m.
04/18LampasasThere11 a.m.
04/20LampasasThere5 p.m.
04/21LampasasThere7 p.m.
04/24EastsideHere7 p.m.
04/28EastsideThere7 p.m.
05/01Troy warm-upSalado6 p.m.
Varsity Coach Emery Atkisson
JV Red Coach Clint Brown
JV White Coach Garrison Rafay

