2020 Salado Eagle Baseball Schedule

2020 Salado Eagles Baseball Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|JV White
|JV Red
|Varsity
|02/08
|Harker Heights Scrim.
|There
|10 a.m.
|Noon
|11 a.m.
|02/11
|Manor Scrimmage
|Here
|6 p.m.
|6 p.m.
|6 p.m.
|02/14
|China Spring Scrim.
|There
|5 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|02/17
|Jarrell Scrim.
|Here
|5 p.m.
|02/21
|Ellison Scrim.
|There
|5 p.m.
|02/21
|Ellison Scrim.
|Here
|5 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|02/24
|Jarrell
|There
|5 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|02/25
|Texans HS DH
|Triple Play
|5 p.m.
|02/27-29
|Waco ISD Tourney
|There
|TBA
|02/27-29
|Harker Heights Tourney
|There
|TBA
|02/27-29
|Hutto Tourney
|There
|TBA
|03/03
|Gateway
|Triple Play
|6 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|03/03
|Rosebud-Lott DH
|Here
|4:30/7 p.m.
|03/05-07
|West ISD Tourney
|There
|TBA
|03/05-07
|Salado Tournament
|Here
|TBA
|TBA
|03/09
|Clifton
|Here
|5 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|03/09
|Texans HS
|Triple Play
|6 p.m.
|03/10
|Burton
|Here
|11 a.m.
|1 p.m.
|03/12-14
|Franklin Tourney
|There
|TBA
|03/12/-14
|Bryan Tourney
|There
|TBA
|03/12/-14
|Holland Tourney
|There
|TBA
|03/16
|Brentwood Christian
|There
|4:30 p.m.
|03/17
|LaGrange
|There
|4:30 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|03/20
|Lakeview
|Here
|4:30 p.m.
|6:30 p.m.
|03/23
|Robinson
|There
|5:30 p.m.
|03/24
|Lorena
|Here
|4:30 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|03/25
|China Spring
|Here
|10 a.m.
|Noon
|District Games
|03/27
|Liberty Hill
|Here
|7 p.m.
|03/28
|Liberty Hill
|Here
|9 a.m.
|11 a.m.
|03/30
|Liberty Hill
|There
|5 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|03/31
|Liberty Hill
|There
|7 p.m.
|04/03
|Taylor
|There
|7 p.m.
|04/04
|Taylor
|There
|9 a.m.
|11 a.m.
|04/06
|Taylor
|Here
|5 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|07/07
|Taylor
|Here
|7 p.m.
|04/09
|Burnet
|Here
|7 p.m.
|04/11
|Burnet
|Here
|9 a.m.
|11 a.m.
|04/13
|Burnet
|There
|5 p.m.
|7 p.m.
|04/14
|Burnet
|There
|7 p.m.
|04/17
|Lampasas
|Here
|7 p.m.
|04/18
|Lampasas
|There
|11 a.m.
|04/20
|Lampasas
|There
|5 p.m.
|04/21
|Lampasas
|There
|7 p.m.
|04/24
|Eastside
|Here
|7 p.m.
|04/28
|Eastside
|There
|7 p.m.
|05/01
|Troy warm-up
|Salado
|6 p.m.
|Varsity Coach Emery Atkisson
|JV Red Coach Clint Brown
|JV White Coach Garrison Rafay