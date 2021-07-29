Salado Village Voice

2021 Salado Eagles Football Schedule

DateOpponentLocationTime/ResultMedia Links
08/13/21 Brownwood High School LionsGordon Wood StadiumTBAScrimmage
08/19/21 Giddings High School BuffaloesEagle Stadium06:00 PMScrimmage
08/27/21 Troy High School TrojansUMHB Crusader Stadium07:30 PM
09/03/21 Grandview High School ZebrasGrandview High School07:30 PM
09/10/21 Stephenville High School Yellow JacketsTarleton Memorial Stadium07:30 PM
09/17/21 Mexia High School Black CatsEagle Stadium07:30 PMParent's Night
09/24/21 Taylor High School DucksEagle Stadium07:30 PMHomecoming
10/08/21 Gatesville High School HornetsGatesville High School07:30 PMDistrict 9-4A2
10/15/21 Waco Connally CadetsEagle Stadium07:30 PMDistrict 9-4A2
10/22/21 China Spring CougarsChina Spring High School07:30 PMDistrict 9-4A2
10/29/21 Jarrell High School CougarsEagle Stadium07:30 PMDistrict 9-4A2
11/05/21 Robinson High Rockets RocketsRobinson Rocket Fields07:30 PMDistrict 9-4A2

Head Coach Alan Haire

