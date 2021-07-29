2021 Salado Eagles Football Schedule

|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time/Result
|Media Links
|08/13/21
|Brownwood High School Lions
|Gordon Wood Stadium
|TBA
|Scrimmage
|08/19/21
|Giddings High School Buffaloes
|Eagle Stadium
|06:00 PM
|Scrimmage
|08/27/21
|Troy High School Trojans
|UMHB Crusader Stadium
|07:30 PM
|09/03/21
|Grandview High School Zebras
|Grandview High School
|07:30 PM
|09/10/21
|Stephenville High School Yellow Jackets
|Tarleton Memorial Stadium
|07:30 PM
|09/17/21
|Mexia High School Black Cats
|Eagle Stadium
|07:30 PM
|Parent's Night
|09/24/21
|Taylor High School Ducks
|Eagle Stadium
|07:30 PM
|Homecoming
|10/08/21
|Gatesville High School Hornets
|Gatesville High School
|07:30 PM
|District 9-4A2
|10/15/21
|Waco Connally Cadets
|Eagle Stadium
|07:30 PM
|District 9-4A2
|10/22/21
|China Spring Cougars
|China Spring High School
|07:30 PM
|District 9-4A2
|10/29/21
|Jarrell High School Cougars
|Eagle Stadium
|07:30 PM
|District 9-4A2
|11/05/21
|Robinson High Rockets Rockets
|Robinson Rocket Fields
|07:30 PM
|District 9-4A2
Head Coach Alan Haire