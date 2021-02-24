2021 Salado JV Eagles baseball schedule

2021 Salado JV boys baseball schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time
|Feb. 6
|Harker Heights Scrimmage
|HHHS
|12 noon
|Feb. 12
|Pflugerville/Hendrickson Scrimm.
|PFHS
|7:00 p.m.
|Feb. 16
|China Spring Scrimmage
|Salado Athletic Complex
|4:00 p.m.
|Feb. 19
|Ellison Scrimmage
|Ellison HS
|5:00 p.m.
|Feb. 25-27
|Harker Heights/Killeen Tournament
|KISD
|TBA
|March 2
|Gatesville
|Salado Athletic Complex
|5:00 p.m.
|March 4-6
|Salado Baseball Tournament
|Salado Athletic Complex
|TBA
|March 9
|*Taylor
|Salado Athletic Complex
|4:30 p.m.
|March 11-13
|Bryan Baseball Tournament
|Bryan ISD
|TBA
|March 16
|*Lake Belton
|Lake Belton HS
|4:30 p.m.
|March 19
|*Burnet
|Salado Athletic Complex
|4:30 p.m.
|March 23
|*Gateway Prep
|Triple Play Sports Complex
|4:30 p.m.
|March 26
|*Jarrell
|Salado Athletic Complex
|4:30 p.m.
|March 29
|*Taylor
|Taylor HS
|4:30 p.m.
|April 1
|*Taylor
|Salado Athletic Complex
|4:30 p.m.
|April 6
|*Lake Belton
|Salado Athletic Complex
|4:30 p.m.
|April 9
|*Lake Belton
|Lake Belton HS
|4:30 p.m.
|April 13
|*Burnet
|Burnet HS
|4:30 p.m.
|April 16
|*Burnet
|Salado Athletic Complex
|4:30 p.m.
|April 20
|*Gateway Prep
|Salado Athletic Complex
|4:30 p.m.
|April 23
|*Gateway Prep
|Triple Play Sports Complex
|4:30 p.m.
|April 27
|*Jarrell
|Jarrell HS
|4:30 p.m.
|April 30
|*Jarrell
|Salado Athletic Complex
|4:30 p.m.
* District Games