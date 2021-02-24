Salado Village Voice

2021 Salado JV Eagles baseball schedule

DateOpponentLocationTime 
Feb. 6Harker Heights ScrimmageHHHS12 noon
Feb. 12Pflugerville/Hendrickson Scrimm.PFHS7:00 p.m.
Feb. 16China Spring ScrimmageSalado Athletic Complex4:00 p.m.
Feb. 19Ellison ScrimmageEllison HS5:00 p.m.
Feb. 25-27Harker Heights/Killeen TournamentKISDTBA
March 2GatesvilleSalado Athletic Complex5:00 p.m.
March 4-6Salado Baseball TournamentSalado Athletic ComplexTBA
March 9*TaylorSalado Athletic Complex4:30 p.m.
March 11-13Bryan Baseball TournamentBryan ISDTBA
March 16*Lake BeltonLake Belton HS4:30 p.m.
March 19*BurnetSalado Athletic Complex4:30 p.m.
March 23*Gateway PrepTriple Play Sports Complex4:30 p.m.
March 26*JarrellSalado Athletic Complex4:30 p.m.
March 29*TaylorTaylor HS4:30 p.m.
April 1*TaylorSalado Athletic Complex4:30 p.m.
April 6*Lake BeltonSalado Athletic Complex4:30 p.m.
April 9*Lake BeltonLake Belton HS4:30 p.m.
April 13*BurnetBurnet HS4:30 p.m.
April 16*BurnetSalado Athletic Complex4:30 p.m.
April 20*Gateway PrepSalado Athletic Complex4:30 p.m.
April 23*Gateway PrepTriple Play Sports Complex4:30 p.m.
April 27*JarrellJarrell HS4:30 p.m.
April 30*JarrellSalado Athletic Complex4:30 p.m.

* District Games

