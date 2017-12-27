3 Kings 3 Miler is good way to start off the New Year

The 4th Annual 3 Kings 3 Miler will be held 8 a.m. Jan. 6 beginning at the St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church on N. Main St. Salado.

Registration is $30 for adults and $20 for kids. Salado ISD students

The officially timed and measured 5k will begin at St. Joseph’s on Main Street. The course goes south on Main St. and loops through Pace Park, goes east on Royal to Center Circle and back up Main St. to the church.

Once complete, there will be unique local artisan awards, raffle items, refreshments and hot coffee and cocoa for all.

Online registration ends Dec. 30. If you sign up on Race Day, the cost is $35.

Register to race or donate to the cause at https://runsignup.com/race/tx/salado/3kings3miler.

Twenty-five percent of the net proceeds from this year’s race will help fund Salado Family Relief and the remainder will help St. Joseph’s outreach ministry to Salado and the surrounding area.