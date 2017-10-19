Adams will seek final term

Salado man has served as 169th District Judge for 17 years

Judge Gordon G. Adams of Salado announced this week his intent to file for re-election to the position of Judge of the 169th District Court.

Judge Adams, age 66, is a Republican and was appointed to the bench by then Governor George W. Bush in June 2000. The voters of Bell County elected Judge Adams to office five times since November 2000. Additionally, Adams has served as the Local Administrative Judge for the Bell County District Courts since December 2012.

“After more than 17 years as a District Judge, this will be the final time I seek re-election to the 169th District Court. I am extremely proud of the work my staff and I have done to provide quality judicial services to the citizens of Bell County over the past 17 years. My Court Coordinator and Court Reporter are highly professional, and as a team, we strive to treat all citizens and attorneys with courtesy and respect. I will continue to work hard for the citizens of Bell County if re-elected.”

Prior to becoming the 169th District Judge, Adams served for over eight years as Title IV-D Court Master for the Third Administrative Judicial Region where he presided over child support dockets in six counties. Judge Adams presides over civil litigation and family law cases for Bell County. Over the past four years, he has disposed of more than 8,000 cases.

Judge Adams has over 41 years of experience as an attorney and judge. He is a member of the Texas Association of District Judges, the State Bar of Texas, and a life fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation. In addition, Judge Adams is a past president of the Bell County Young Lawyers Association and past director of the Bell-Lampasas-Mills Counties Bar Association and the Legal Aid Society of Central Texas. Adams currently serves as the Judicial Advisor to the Board of Directors of the Bell County Bar Association. The Bell County Bar Association honored him as the 2005 Government Sector Lawyer of the Year. In 2017, the Killeen ISD Education Foundation recognized Adams as a Distinguished Alumni of Killeen ISD.

Judge Adams is a former mayor pro-tem of the City of Killeen and a past president of the Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees He is a past member of the Curriculum Committee for the Texas Center for the Judiciary in Austin.

Judge Adams earned a bachelor’s degree from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos and a law degree from the University of Texas School of Law. He is married to Barbara Adams who retired as Chief of Staff for the Killeen ISD. The Adams have one son, Michael, who resides in Belton.