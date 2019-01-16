Agee retiring after 21 years of service to Salado ISD

Dan Agee will be retiring this year after 21 years of service with our school district. During that time, Dan has served as our director of our facility maintenance, transportation, and grounds. He has worked many long days as he starts around 4:30 a.m. to get the buses ready and doesn’t finish until the last bus comes back from the routes around 4:30 p.m. As a small token of appreciation for his hard work and dedication, Dan was recognized this past Monday as the “Salado Rotary Educator of the Month.”

Danny Agee

I have posted a “Chief Facilities and Operations Officer” position to replace Dan. This person will be responsible for strategic planning, budget, and facility maintenance and development program. The scope of authority will include the oversight of all plant maintenance and operations.

The job posting can be found at https://salado.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx or by going to our district website at www.saladoisd.org and then clicking on “Departments” and then “Employment/Personnel” and then “Job Listings.”

This position will be particularly important given that construction will be starting soon on our May 2018 bond projects. The deadline for bids on the Thomas Arnold Road projects (elementary school improvements and existing stadium improvements) is on Tuesday, January 29. The deadline for bids on the Williams Road projects (new middle school and new baseball and softball stadiums) will be on Thursday, January 31. We hope to have several contractors submit bids so we can get the best value (considering both price and quality of work) for our district. We are scheduled to select the contractors on Monday, February 11. Construction will then begin later in February or in March. The Thomas Arnold Road projects are scheduled to be completed this August. The new baseball and softball stadiums are scheduled to be completed in January 2020. The new middle school is scheduled to be completed in July 2020.