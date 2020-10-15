All-abilities playground could be built in Salado’s Pace Park

The Village of Salado will conduct a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 regarding the development of an all-abilities playground adjacent to the pavilion at Pace Park. The all abilities playground would replace the current playground in the Park.

The Village is seeking a grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to help fund develpment of the new playground. Because a significant part of Pace Park is in the flood plain, TPWD requires a public hearing on the project. None of the proposed playground would be constructed in flood plain.

“No significant impact is expected,” according to the Village documents on the agenda item.

The cost of the playground construction is $251,345.33; however, a Gametime Matching Grant of $45,049.15 and a discount of $995.58 lower the total cost to $205,300.25. Playground construction costs include a GameTime PowerScape All for Fun for $109,405; GameTime Inclusive Whirl, $10,500; Two PowerScape swings with two belt seats and two expression swings with tot seat $6,314; installation of 2,438 sq. ft. of rubber surfacing; wood fiber playground surfacing, $1,829.88; and payment and performance bonds for GameTime, $3,142. Installation costs include equipment and surfacing, $33,494.26; stone sub-base, $8,758.90; concrete curbs, $9,121.02; excavation for wood surfacing, $1,122.45; Berm and sidewalk, $1,795.92 and demolition of existing equipment, $13,665.82. Estimated Freight cost is $8,384.49.

The proposal for construction of the playground includes the removal of the current play structure and rock wall and setting aside of 30 decorative boulders.

The Village is seeking a TPWD grant to help fund development of the new playground. In addition to grant funding, the project would be funded with Village funds, along with other outside funding sources. According to the TPWD document, the maximum grant from TPWD would be $75,000 on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

As part of the grant process, the Village must approve a resolution that no mining or drilling will take place in Pace Park should the grant funds be awarded by TPWD.