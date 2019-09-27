Amazing Art Show at Salado Winery Co.

The Salado Cultural Arts District will showcase Salado artists and Salado galleries in an Amazing Art Show at Salado Winery Company, 841 N. Main Street, Oct. 5 – Nov. 3. Art will be for purchase at the free showing.

The public is invited to an Opening Reception held 6 – 8 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Salado Winery. Food and music will be offered, and you may purchase wine from Salado Winery. Enjoy the evening of fun while meeting Salado artists and enjoying art and wine. You might even find a wonderful piece of art that you can’t live without. After-five attire is suggested.

If you are a Salado artist and would like to participate in the art show, contact Debbie Harrison (254) 913-7583 for an application, they must be returned by Sept. 25.

Artwork by Beau Whitaker of Salado.