Another great year at Salado ISD

This week we wrap up another great school year for the Salado Independent School District.  The following are the remaining events for this school year:

This Thursday, May 31, at 4 p.m. will be a retirement party for the four junior high school employees that are retiring:

Barry Kemper, social studies teacher

Jay Killingsworth, maintenance worker/bus driver

Marvin Rainwater, principal

Ruth Watkins, art and music teacher

Students, parents and community members are invited to attend this retirement party.

Our Salado Eagles baseball team is one of the eight remaining 4A teams and will be playing a best of three game series in the fifth (regional final) round of playoffs against Jasper High School.  Game One will be on Thursday, May 31, at 7 p.m.  Game Two will be on Saturday, June 2, at 5 p.m.  Game Three (if necessary) will be held 30 minutes after Game Two.  All of the games will be played in Montgomery.

The Salado High School Class of 2018 graduation ceremony will be held this Friday, June 1, at 7 p.m. at the University of Mary Hardin – Baylor.

We will have our end of year employee recognition luncheon on Monday, June 4.  Thank you to the Salado Church of Christ for hosting and sponsoring the luncheon.   We will recognize the following employees for their years of service, retirements, and/or awards that day:

Elementary School

Meredith Bonnett 15 Years 

Glynis Clark 10 Years 

Vickie Frazier 10 Years 

Candi Murray 5 Years 

Donnee Webb 5 Years

Intermediate

Karen Ewton 20 Years 

Gayle Booth 15 Years 

Beth Briscoe 15 Years 

Colleen Gilchrest 15 Years 

Beth Aycock 5 Years 

Megan Rodeffer 5 Years

Jr High 

Sandi Tucker 20 Years 

Grady Newton 15 Years 

Barry Kemper 10 Years 

Rebecca Niebuhr 10 Years 

Mary Stahnke 10 Years

High School 

Sheryl Pruett 20 Years 

Penny Whitmire 20 Years 

Teresa Seaton 15 Years 

JJ Jonas 15 Years 

Jaime Wentrcek 10 Years 

Anita Morales 5 Years 

Susan Rushing 5 Years

Technology 

Michael Trela 10 Years

 Food Service 

Frieda Arnold 15 Years 

Cheryl Kuykendall 10 Years 

Roberta Whitley 10 Years

Transportation/Grounds 

Danny Agee 20 Years 

Linda Killingsworth 20 Years 

David Peckham 20 Years 

Don F Oldham 10 Years 

Jonathan Yarbrough 5 Years

Retirees 

Jay H Killingsworth 18 years in education; 18 years with Salado ISD 

Jaime W Wentrcek 27 years in education; 10 years with Salado ISD 

Linda D Killingsworth 20 years in education; 20 years with Salado ISD 

Ruth A Watkins 34 years in education; 23 years with Salado ISD 

Marvin Rainwater 46 years in education; 3 years with Salado ISD 

Barry Kemper 21 years in education; 11 years with Salado ISD 

Don F Oldham 10 years in education; 10 years with Salado ISD

Teachers of the Year:

High School – Kenny Mann

Junior High School – Ruth Watkins

Intermediate School – Colleen Gilchrest and Laura Tomlin

Elementary School – Meredith Bonnett

Service Awards Winners:

High School – Domingo Mungia

Junior High School – Sara Graham

Intermediate School – Michael Trela

Elementary School – Donnee Webb

Civic Center – Lindy Robinson

Transportation – Jay Killingsworth

Dr. Michael Novotny
Superintendent
Salado I.S.D.

