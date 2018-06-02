Another great year at Salado ISD

This week we wrap up another great school year for the Salado Independent School District. The following are the remaining events for this school year:

This Thursday, May 31, at 4 p.m. will be a retirement party for the four junior high school employees that are retiring:

Barry Kemper, social studies teacher

Jay Killingsworth, maintenance worker/bus driver

Marvin Rainwater, principal

Ruth Watkins, art and music teacher

Students, parents and community members are invited to attend this retirement party.

Our Salado Eagles baseball team is one of the eight remaining 4A teams and will be playing a best of three game series in the fifth (regional final) round of playoffs against Jasper High School. Game One will be on Thursday, May 31, at 7 p.m. Game Two will be on Saturday, June 2, at 5 p.m. Game Three (if necessary) will be held 30 minutes after Game Two. All of the games will be played in Montgomery.

The Salado High School Class of 2018 graduation ceremony will be held this Friday, June 1, at 7 p.m. at the University of Mary Hardin – Baylor.

We will have our end of year employee recognition luncheon on Monday, June 4. Thank you to the Salado Church of Christ for hosting and sponsoring the luncheon. We will recognize the following employees for their years of service, retirements, and/or awards that day:

Elementary School

Meredith Bonnett 15 Years

Glynis Clark 10 Years

Vickie Frazier 10 Years

Candi Murray 5 Years

Donnee Webb 5 Years

Intermediate

Karen Ewton 20 Years

Gayle Booth 15 Years

Beth Briscoe 15 Years

Colleen Gilchrest 15 Years

Beth Aycock 5 Years

Megan Rodeffer 5 Years

Jr High

Sandi Tucker 20 Years

Grady Newton 15 Years

Barry Kemper 10 Years

Rebecca Niebuhr 10 Years

Mary Stahnke 10 Years

High School

Sheryl Pruett 20 Years

Penny Whitmire 20 Years

Teresa Seaton 15 Years

JJ Jonas 15 Years

Jaime Wentrcek 10 Years

Anita Morales 5 Years

Susan Rushing 5 Years

Technology

Michael Trela 10 Years

Food Service

Frieda Arnold 15 Years

Cheryl Kuykendall 10 Years

Roberta Whitley 10 Years

Transportation/Grounds

Danny Agee 20 Years

Linda Killingsworth 20 Years

David Peckham 20 Years

Don F Oldham 10 Years

Jonathan Yarbrough 5 Years

Retirees

Jay H Killingsworth 18 years in education; 18 years with Salado ISD

Jaime W Wentrcek 27 years in education; 10 years with Salado ISD

Linda D Killingsworth 20 years in education; 20 years with Salado ISD

Ruth A Watkins 34 years in education; 23 years with Salado ISD

Marvin Rainwater 46 years in education; 3 years with Salado ISD

Barry Kemper 21 years in education; 11 years with Salado ISD

Don F Oldham 10 years in education; 10 years with Salado ISD

Teachers of the Year:

High School – Kenny Mann

Junior High School – Ruth Watkins

Intermediate School – Colleen Gilchrest and Laura Tomlin

Elementary School – Meredith Bonnett

Service Awards Winners:

High School – Domingo Mungia

Junior High School – Sara Graham

Intermediate School – Michael Trela

Elementary School – Donnee Webb

Civic Center – Lindy Robinson

Transportation – Jay Killingsworth