Another great year at Salado ISD

This week we wrap up another great school year for the Salado Independent School District. The following are the remaining events for this school year:
This Thursday, May 31, at 4 p.m. will be a retirement party for the four junior high school employees that are retiring:
Barry Kemper, social studies teacher
Jay Killingsworth, maintenance worker/bus driver
Marvin Rainwater, principal
Ruth Watkins, art and music teacher
Students, parents and community members are invited to attend this retirement party.
Our Salado Eagles baseball team is one of the eight remaining 4A teams and will be playing a best of three game series in the fifth (regional final) round of playoffs against Jasper High School. Game One will be on Thursday, May 31, at 7 p.m. Game Two will be on Saturday, June 2, at 5 p.m. Game Three (if necessary) will be held 30 minutes after Game Two. All of the games will be played in Montgomery.
The Salado High School Class of 2018 graduation ceremony will be held this Friday, June 1, at 7 p.m. at the University of Mary Hardin – Baylor.
We will have our end of year employee recognition luncheon on Monday, June 4. Thank you to the Salado Church of Christ for hosting and sponsoring the luncheon. We will recognize the following employees for their years of service, retirements, and/or awards that day:
Elementary School
Meredith Bonnett 15 Years
Glynis Clark 10 Years
Vickie Frazier 10 Years
Candi Murray 5 Years
Donnee Webb 5 Years
Intermediate
Karen Ewton 20 Years
Gayle Booth 15 Years
Beth Briscoe 15 Years
Colleen Gilchrest 15 Years
Beth Aycock 5 Years
Megan Rodeffer 5 Years
Jr High
Sandi Tucker 20 Years
Grady Newton 15 Years
Barry Kemper 10 Years
Rebecca Niebuhr 10 Years
Mary Stahnke 10 Years
High School
Sheryl Pruett 20 Years
Penny Whitmire 20 Years
Teresa Seaton 15 Years
JJ Jonas 15 Years
Jaime Wentrcek 10 Years
Anita Morales 5 Years
Susan Rushing 5 Years
Technology
Michael Trela 10 Years
Food Service
Frieda Arnold 15 Years
Cheryl Kuykendall 10 Years
Roberta Whitley 10 Years
Transportation/Grounds
Danny Agee 20 Years
Linda Killingsworth 20 Years
David Peckham 20 Years
Don F Oldham 10 Years
Jonathan Yarbrough 5 Years
Retirees
Jay H Killingsworth 18 years in education; 18 years with Salado ISD
Jaime W Wentrcek 27 years in education; 10 years with Salado ISD
Linda D Killingsworth 20 years in education; 20 years with Salado ISD
Ruth A Watkins 34 years in education; 23 years with Salado ISD
Marvin Rainwater 46 years in education; 3 years with Salado ISD
Barry Kemper 21 years in education; 11 years with Salado ISD
Don F Oldham 10 years in education; 10 years with Salado ISD
Teachers of the Year:
High School – Kenny Mann
Junior High School – Ruth Watkins
Intermediate School – Colleen Gilchrest and Laura Tomlin
Elementary School – Meredith Bonnett
Service Awards Winners:
High School – Domingo Mungia
Junior High School – Sara Graham
Intermediate School – Michael Trela
Elementary School – Donnee Webb
Civic Center – Lindy Robinson
Transportation – Jay Killingsworth