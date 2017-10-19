Armstrong Center Halloween Carnival on October 21

The Armstrong Community Improvement Association will hold its annual Halloween Carnival 6 p.m. Saturday, October 21 at the Armstrong Community Center located South of Belton on 7800 Armstrong Road, Belton

The carnival offers fun for the entire family to include: Bingo for Prizes, An Old Fashioned Cake Walk, Games for Children, A Haunted House, Raffles, An Auction and Concessions. Barbeque sandwiches, nachos and sausage wraps will be available along with baked goods. The Halloween Carnival has been a tradition for almost 90 years and is the primary fund-raising event for the Community Center. Funds are used to improve/restore the community center which once served as a two room school house.