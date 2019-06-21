Arnold, Shirley

Services held for Shirley Arnold

Graveside services for Shirley Arnold, 70, of Salado, were held May 29 at Salado Cemetery with Rev. Joe Bentley officiating.

Arnold died May 26 in a Temple hospital. She was born July 12, 1936 in Praire Dell, the daughter of Jesse James Warrick and Leah Elizabeth (Reid) Warrick. She married James (Joe) Arnold on December 19, 1953 in Salado. She was a waitress at the Stagecoach Inn for 47 years. She was a Baptist.

Shirley Arnold was preceded in death by her husband January 31, 1996.

Survivors include: three sons, Gaylon Arnold, of Salado, Kirk Arnold of Belton and Joe Arnold of Salado; one daughter, Pam Arnold Brown of Port Lavaca; and one brother, Buck Warrick of Youngsport. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.