Art Fair brings together service groups

The Art Fair Saturday brought together Service Organization and Volunteers.

The Rotary cooked delicious hamburgers and Sausage Wraps. The Lions Club made over 200 snow cones. Money went to the Lions Camp for children with disabilities. The Ladies Auxiliary welcomed folks, supervised parking, and provided information. Many thanks to everyone who worked long hours making the Art Fair successful. And, to Erin Klingemann and her volunteers who labored day and night making things happen.

The sewer. All environmental permits received approval. (Even after approval, one person sent TCEQ another letter asking re-consideration. Her request was denied.) Currently, an outside engineering firm is reviewing the sewer and Waste Water Treatment Plans (WWTP) ensuring plans are in order. Advertising and receiving bids is next followed by bid opening and contract awarding. Plans are to simultaneously lay sewer line and build the WWTP beginning November/December. Main Street will not begin until January. Completion in 12-months. Our Village Manager has extensive experience and knowledge to make this a successful project.

Stagecoach Inn. Dining Room business has far exceeded expectations. The next two weeks will be a final look and approval of hotel room design. Refurbishing begins immediately with 72-rooms available for rent in 6-9 months. The Candy Shop building will be guest registration as well as a mercantile store. The cafe remains in current location. There will at least be two large swimming pools. Old registration office, frontage road, is still being planned.

Break-ins. Close working investigations between Salado-Belton-Temple-DPS are ongoing with good success and cannot be discussed at this time. C.O.P.S. (citizens on patrol) is in the planning stages. Training from our Police Department will be involved. Texas Parks and Wildlife and Salado Police Department recently apprehended two high school youth for trespassing on private property and maliciously killing a duck on Salado Creek.