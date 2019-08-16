August sales tax rebate to Village 25% higher

Salado’s sales tax allocation for August was 25% more than the previous year’s payment as the Village outpaced every other city in Bell County in terms of percentage increase except Nolanville. Nolanville saw a dramatic 37% increase in its August payment.

Last week, Texas Comptroller sent sales tax allocations totaling $876.8 million for August, 4% more than in August 2018, to Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts. These allocations are based on sales made in June by businesses that report tax monthly and on sales made in April, May and June by quarterly filers.

The Village of Salado received $57,332.63 for its August rebate for the 1% local sales tax that it collects. Last August, the Village received $46,037.07.

For the year, the Village has received $366,957.58, which is 15% more than year-to-date 2-18 payments of $320,462.19.

Salado Public Library District levies a half-cent sales tax. It received $40,140.07 in August, an increase of 18% over last August’s payment of $34,039.73. For the year, the Library District is running 12% ahead, having received $271,128.11 through August compared to $242,826.72 through August 2018.

Nolanville, which levies a 1.5 cent local sales tax, received $88,614.87, while last August’s payment was $64,882. For the year, Nolanville is running 36% ahead, having received $567654.50 compared to $418,059.71 through August 2018.

Temple’s payment was the same for August at $2.1 million. For the year, Temple is running about 4% ahead with payments of $15.3 million compared to $14.7 million through August 2018.

Belton is up slightly, having received $501,761.34 in August, compared to $94,889.87. For the year, Belton is 1% ahead with $3.5 million in payments. Belton levies a 1.5 cent local sales tax.

Killeen sales tax payment is up 4% this August at $2.2 million. For the year, Killeen is up 5% at $16.6 million. Killeen levies a 1.5 cent sales tax.

Jarrell levies a 2 cent local sales tax. Payments to Jarrell are up 63% for August at $183,751.46. For the year, Jarrell has received $1.3 million in sales tax payment, 51% more than year-to-date 2018.

In addition to the local sales tax, the Village of Salado levies mixed beverage taxes. The second quarter payment to the Village was $6,125.33, which is 30% higher than last year’s payment of $4,711.36. For the year, the Village has received $10,694.61 in mixed beverage sales taxes, which is 39% more than then $7,703.73 paid through the second quarter 2018.