SALADO — Services for Ava B. Kelley Miller, 92, of Big Spring will be 10 a.m. June 29, 2017 at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel in Big Spring.
Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 30 in Salado Cemetery in Salado.
She was born Dec. 29, 1924, to Otho and Laura Winnie Sargent in Hall County. On May 11, 1941, she married Milton L. “Dink” Kelley. On Jan. 1, 1976, she married Walter Miller. She worked in cotton fields and corn fields as a young girl. She worked in a sewing machine factory before going to work for the Bell County ISD, retiring in 1975 as cafeteria manager.
Survivors include a son, Michael Gene Kelley of Madisonville; a daughter, Patsy Jean Heckler of Big Spring; a brother, Horace Kelley of Salado; a sister, Rita Smith of Terrell; eight grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Lonnie L. Kelley.
Visitation will begin at 8 a.m. Friday at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.
