Baden, Kathryn “Kay” Beery

Kathryn (Kay) Baden memorial service held at First Presbyterian in Belton on Dec. 15

Kathryn (Kay) Beery Baden passed away Dec. 12, 2006 in Temple at age 86.

She was born in Washington, IA, to Marvin and Margaret Thompson Beery on Sept. 29, 1920.

She attended Coe College, in Cedar Rapids, IA. There she was active in Alpha Xi Delta sorority, ultimately being named to their Order of the Pearl, and as Coe’s Beauty Queen by Big Band Leader Horace Heidt. While attending Coe she met Wayne Baden, whom she married on Sept. 13, 1940. They had been married 66 years at the time of her death.

The Badens relocated a number of times early in their marriage due to Wayne’s medical residencies and Army service. They lived in Iowa City, IA, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Raymondville, before settling in the Bell County area in 1959.

Kay was a founding member of the Mill Creek Choral Group, as well as a member of numerous other musical groups. She and Mrs. Howard K. LeB-us co-founded the Scott & White Hospital Yellow Bird Service.

In addition to music she served as an Elder in the First Presbyterian Church in Belton before moving to Temple where she and her husband joined Grace Presbyterian Church in 2004. She was active in her PEO chapter in Temple and at the PEO Cotty Women’s College in Nevada, MO. She was active in the Cub Scouts and Brownies.She is survived by her husband; three children, Karen Baden Parker, of McKinney, and husband Tom, Leland Baden, of Temple, and Gary Baden, of Frisco, and wife Sarah; three grandchildren, Kurt Liles, of Frisco, Keven Lewis of North Little Rock, AR, and Lara Baden, of Frisco; and five great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, anyone who wishes may gift their favorite church, charity, or the Music Fund at the Belton Presbyterian Church.

Temple Funeral Home handled the arrangements.