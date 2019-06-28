Barclay, Jr., Charles H.

Barclay passes away In home March 13
Charles H. Barclay, Jr., 79, died March 13, 2004 at his home on Lake Belton.
Graveside services were held March 15 at Calvary Cemetery m Marlin with Dr. Holly Mitchell officiating.
He was born to Charles H.Barclay, Sr. and Clo Robbins Barclay in Marlin on May 12, 1924. He attended school in Marlin and was a 1949 graduate of Texas A&M University. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Army Air Corps, principally in China and the Philippines.
Barclay was a civil engineer and worked for the Texas Department of Highways until his retirement in 1982. He married Bettye Jo Pate in 1965. She preceded him in death in 1985. He was a member of the Shriners, Elks, Association of Ex-Students of Texas A&M, and numerous professional organizations.
Survivors include cousins, Samuel Drew Hobday, of Big Springs, Marion Moss, of San Antonio, Bob Peck, of Sun City and Ben Peek, of Kerrville; and many nieces and nephews, including Joan Northen of Belton, Tom Normand, of Salado and Carole McDaniel, of Amarillo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the charity of the donor’s choice, or to the Bettye and Charlie Barclay Scholarship in Civil Engineering at Texas A&M University, Texas A&M Foundation, College Station, TX 77840.
Heartfield Funeral Home in Belton was in charge of arrangements.