Barclay, Jr., Charles H.

Barclay passes away In home March 13

Charles H. Barclay, Jr., 79, died March 13, 2004 at his home on Lake Belton.

Graveside services were held March 15 at Calvary Cemetery m Marlin with Dr. Holly Mitchell officiat­ing.

He was born to Charles H.Barclay, Sr. and Clo Robbins Barclay in Marlin on May 12, 1924. He attended school in Marlin and was a 1949 graduate of Texas A&M University. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Army Air Corps, principally in China and the Philippines.

Barclay was a civil engi­neer and worked for the Texas Department of High­ways until his retirement in 1982. He married Bettye Jo Pate in 1965. She pre­ceded him in death in 1985. He was a member of the Shriners, Elks, Association of Ex-Students of Texas A&M, and numerous pro­fessional organizations.

Survivors include cous­ins, Samuel Drew Hobday, of Big Springs, Marion Moss, of San Antonio, Bob Peck, of Sun City and Ben Peek, of Kerrville; and many nieces and nephews, including Joan Northen of Belton, Tom Normand, of Salado and Carole McDan­iel, of Amarillo.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the charity of the donor’s choice, or to the Bettye and Charlie Barclay Scholarship in Civil Engi­neering at Texas A&M University, Texas A&M Foundation, College Sta­tion, TX 77840.

Heartfield Funeral Home in Belton was in charge of arrangements.