Barrier, Jr., Charles Wesley

Barrier memorial held Oct. 16

A memorial service for Dr. Charles Wesley Barrier, Jr., 83, of Salado were held Oct. 16, at the Salado United Methodist Church.

Dr. Barrier died Friday, October 12, 2007 at his home.

He was born in Rochester, MN on December 10, 1923.to Charles Wesley and Leanora Barrier. He grew up in Ft. Worth where he attended Arlington Heights High School. He graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire in 1942. After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin, he was active in the Medical Corp of the Navy and then pursued an education in medicine at the University of Texas Medical School in Galveston. He was an intern at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chicago and a neurological resident at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. Dr. Barrier returned to Texas in 1961 to become one of the first neurologists in the State. He enjoyed teaching as much as practicing medicine at Scott & White Hospital in Temple, Baylor Hospital in Dallas and Harris Memorial in Fort Worth.

After retiring from medicine, he pursued a variety of activities in Central Texas. This included serving as a Medical Director at the VA Hospital in Waco, a Director for the Humanities Institute in Salado, a mentor at the Women’s Prison in Gatesville, a State appointed advocate for Child Services (CASA of Bell County), and a Board Member of the Cen-Tex Rehabilitation Center in Temple. In retirement, he enjoyed acting, golf, travel, and intellectual pursuits.

Dr. Barrier is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jeanne Pate Barrier; son Hunter Barrier and wife Pam; daughter Jeanne Little and husband Lew; daughter Sally Barrier; and daughter Ann Carter and husband Scott; his eight grandchildren, Bennett and Brett Barrier, Wesley, Anne and Elizabeth Little, Sarah Miller, Allison and John Carter. He is also survived by his sister Ann Barrier Hendrix and nieces, Ann Penn, Gretchen Patton, Gail Dyess, Brett Meekins and Alason Connell.

Memorials may be made to Salado United Methodist Church or Lighthouse Hospice in Georgetown.