Beaty, Frances W.

Memorials held for Frances Beaty

Memorial services for Frances W. Beaty, 82, of Salado, were held Dec. 10, 2004 at the First United Methodist Church in Salado with Rev. Grady Brittain officiating.

Beaty died Dec. 6 in a Temple hospital.

She was born Nov. 30, 1922 in Red Oak. She was a graduate of San Marcos Baptist Academy and at-tended Southwest Texas. She married Albert Jefferson “Jeff” Beat on Aug. 4, 1940 in Lubbock. Beaty was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Salado.

She was preceded in death by her husband on Feb. 4, 2000.

Survivors include one daughter, Joan Settle, of Georgetown, one grand-child and two great-grand-children.

Memorials may be made to the Salado United Methodist Church Build-ing Fund, P.O. Box 771, Salado, TX 76571.

Dossman Funeral Home of Belton handled arrangements.