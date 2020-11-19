Bell County Elections Office Closed Due to COVID-19 Cases

Belton, TX – Effective Thursday, November 19, the Bell County Elections Department will close its doors to the public for walk-in services. This is the result of two employees testing positive for COVID-19. The five-person office will be working remotely beginning tomorrow and continue to do so until the end of the month.

The decision was made after consultations with Bell County Public Health District Director Dr. Amanda Chadwell.

“She recommended that any employee with the ability to work remotely should do so and monitor themselves for symptoms for the next two weeks,” Interim Elections Administrator Matthew Dutton said.

Dutton stressed that, while his staff is not scheduled to be in the office during regular hours, Election Department services will continue to be provided online, by phone, and by appointment.

Signage has been posted at the Elections Department Office advising that the office has temporarily closed to walk-in public access due to confirmed COVID-19 cases with two employees.

In addition, and out of an abundance of caution, the Elections Division is in the process of notifying members of the Early Vote Ballot Board (who were in the building last week) of the confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Per State Health Department protocols, contact tracing is being conducted as it relates to these cases. This process can take up to 48 hours after confirmation of COVID-19. If COVID-19 exposure is determined to have occurred, the State will notify individuals who may have been subject to exposure. As of this writing, the State has not indicated to Bell County any known exposures.