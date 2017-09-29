Bell County Iris Show this Saturday

Hidden beauties

Iris rhizome sale this Saturday

By Nelwyn Persky, BIS Communications

If you’ve ever been to an Iris Show, or perhaps seen some of the lush spring displays of the massed blooms growing throughout Central Texas and beyond, you may have wondered: Just what are those plants? Where did such amazing flowers come from? Actually, they come from easy-to-grow thick, fleshy brown roots called rhizomes.

“Ugly little things, aren’t they?” I’ve always remembered a friend of mine saying that when, after admiring my Spring iris bouquets, she received her first Fall order of iris rhizomes.

Nope! Not at all – at least not if you, like so many gardeners, see in those earthy tuberous-looking rhizomes the potential of lovely, easy-to-grow foliage showcasing the promise of a fabulous display of flowers. All that potential goes on sale at 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. this Saturday, September 30, as the Belton Iris Society hosts its annual sale in conjunction with the Bell County Master Gardeners’ fall plant sale, located at 1605 N. Main in Belton. The iris tent will be set up at the back of the Master Gardeners’ greenhouse building.

Early shoppers are encouraged! A limited number of iris varieties are available this year on a first-come/first-served basis until sold out.

In addition to the familiar bearded iris, a selection of water-loving Louisiana irises will be available. Bearded irises will be sold for $6 each, or three for $15. Louisiana irises are priced separately. Also available are sturdy metal plant stakes, ten for $10.

For further information, go to the Belton Iris Society home page at