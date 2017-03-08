Bell County Newcomers activities for March 2017

The Bell County Newcomers Club announces the following activities through the end of March.
Are you new to the area? Check out bellcountynewcomers.com or call Linda Fulbruge at 254-781-2860.
Activities for March 10-18 include:
March 10: TGIF Lunch 11:30 a.m.;
March 11: Couples Night Out 5:30, Reservations Required.
March 12: Couples Bridge 6:30–9:30 p.m.;
March 13: Bookworms, 2-4 p.m.
March 14: Canasta 1-4 p.m. and Bridge 10 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.
March 15: Bridge 1-4 p.m. and Mah Jongg 12:30-3:30 p.m
March 16: Casual Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
March 17: Trailblazers, 9:30 a.m.
Activities for the week of March 19-25 include:
March 20: Canasta 1, 4 p.m.
March 21: Bunco, 1:30 p.m.
March 22: Fun Lunch, 11:30 a.m. and Game Day 11:00 a.m.
Activities for the week of March 26 – 31 include:
March 28: Valentine Bridge 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
March 31: Coffee & Canasta, 9:30 a.m.-Noon.
If you have any questions about activities, call Christina Wiggins at 254-833-5498
Newcomers to the area who have lived in Bell County for fewer than three years are invited to attend a monthly luncheon, April 5 at the Wildflower Country Club in Temple, from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Deadline for luncheon reservation is March 28. If you would like to make a reservation, please call Colleen Barnes at 254-295-0309.
