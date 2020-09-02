Bell County offers $800,000 in small business grants

Bell County will be providing $800,000 in grants to small businesses in the county that were adversely affected by closures due to Coronavirus. The maximum grant amount per business is $15,000.

Eligibility Criteria

• Must be a locally owned, independent business responsible for all revenues and expenses.

• Must have 25 or fewer FTE (Full time equivalent) for payroll prior to disaster declaration.

• Must have a current or anticipated revenue decline beginning after March 1, 2020, resulting from COVID-19 impacts.

• Must have a physical and publicly accessible location within a commercial building or business district.

• Must have been in continuous operation prior to a disaster declaration ordering the closure of your business.

• Cannot be a home-based business.

• If owner has more than one business, the owner is eligible to apply for only 1 business under this program. Business MUST be located within Bell County. Ownership defined as 20% or more. Application will include disclosure of all 20% or more owners.

• Applicant must have no outstanding Bell County tax liens or judgments and will be required to self-certify to this.

• Must currently be in operation or plan to reopen when eligible.

• Must have been considered a “non-essential business” during disaster declarations

• Examples include: Massage Establishments, Hair Salons, Tattoo/Piercing Parlors, Nail Salons, Bars, Restaurants, Breweries, Wineries, Small Retail Businesses, Gyms and Fitness Facilities, Indoor Amusement Facilities including Bowling Alleys, Pool Halls, and Movie Theaters; and Gig workers that own or lease an office space not located within a residence

Eligible use of grant funds

• Payroll costs for employees

• Contract labor

• Supplier payments

• Rent, lease, or mortgage payment (for real property used for business purposes, like storefront or warehouse, excluding personal residence.)

• Rent, lease, or purchase payment for business property (e.g., delivery vehicle; food truck; kitchen equipment; technology, payment, and communications systems and equipment)

• New or expanded technology applications and Wi-Fi services

• Utility payments for business properties, excluding personal residence.

• Reasonable costs for business operations (insurance, raw materials, marketing expenses)

• PPE and sanitation supplies and equipment

• Interest on other business debt obligations incurred before February 1, 2020, excluding personal residence

The application must be complete and submitted electronically to anna.barge@ctcog.org or mailed to: CTCOG, 2180 N Main Street, PO Box 729, Belton, TX 76513 Attn: Planning and Regional Services, Bell County CRF, (Questions can be directed to Anna Barge at anna.barge@ctcog.org or Uryan Nelson at uryan.nelson@ctcog.org

On behalf of Bell County, the program will be administered by the Central Texas Council of Governments. The grant program was approved on a motion by Bell Co Commissioner John Driver, seconded by Commissioner Bobby Whitson.

TDEM is distributing $55 per capita for each government entity, Bell County is eligible for is $3,210,735

Of the $3.2 million, 75% of the funding is to be spent on public health activities, medical expenses and payroll expenses.

The other 25% can be used on

• expenses of actions to facilitate compliance with COVID-19-related public health measures

• expenses associated with the provision of economic support in connection with the COVID-19 public health emergency

The CTCOG will put together funding recommendations based on their review of the grant applications and provide a packet to the Bell County Commissioners Court for review and approval of funding

• Bell County will fund approved applications and will request reimbursement from TDEM through the grant management portal

The first cycle for application will be Sept. 1-10. Applications can be found online at bellcountytx.com or ctcog.org.

Applications will be reviewed, and recommendations will be presented at the Sept. 21 Commissioners Court meeting