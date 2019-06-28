Services planned for Bell

Ronald James Bell died May 23, 2004 at the age of 59. He was born in Cin­cinnati, OH on November 7, 1944, to Edward James Bell and Dorothy Burns Bell. He attended Withrow High School in Cincinnati, graduating in 1963.

He then joined the Navy where he served as a corpsman and, after an honorable discharge, he continued to serve as a Navy reservist.

He began his career in the computer industry in the 1960s, which brought him to Austin, in 1981. At the time of his death, he owned his own computer consulting business.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Bell of Salado; daughter and daughter-­in-law, Rhonda Bell and Amy Boatman of Austin; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Kelly Bell of Seattle, WA; as well as numerous friends and business associates.

Services will be held IO a.m. May 26 at Harper Talasek Funeral Home in Salado.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Texas Association of Vietnam Veterans or the Rotary Club of Salado:

TAVV Austin Chapter: P.O. Box 40036, Austin, TX 78704; Rotary Club of Salado: P.O. Box 965, Salado, TX 76571.