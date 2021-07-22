Bennie Joe Williams

Bennie Joe Williams was born in Lubbock, Texas on October 1, 1936 to Lloyd and Guy Eula Williams.

Bennie passed away on July 19, 2021 in Talpa, Texas.

He was an Eagle Scout, played baseball, delivered newspapers, and was student body president at Abilene Christian College where he met his wife, Wylene.

He was an amazing neighbor, brother, husband, boss, father, Poppy, uncle and cycling partner. His animals loved him as much as any of his people did. He was a gifted entrepreneur who was never afraid to try something new. He owned dry cleaners, built knotty pine furniture, raised cattle, and owned the Robertson’s Hams franchise in Salado. Bennie would not have wanted an obituary filled with all of his accomplishments, but instead, he’d want everyone to know what his good God had allowed him to be a part of on this earth.

Bennie was an encourager when he rang the doorbell and handed meals to shut-ins, or assembled boxes of food to the regulars at the food pantry. He was uplifting to the medical staff and did his best to make them smile, even though he was the one that was hurting. He would say, “You’re doing a good job,” and never failed to say “thank you” after the endless needle sticks, scope procedures, and breathing treatments. They loved his sense of humor, work ethic, and his positive attitude.

He was a supporter and cheerleader for the preaching school in Monterey, Mexico and the Cherokee Children’s Home. The memberships he held were outlets for his desire to make a difference, whether in his church family, the Lion’s Club, School Board, Child Welfare Board, Little League, or as a generous supporter at the Bell County Youth Live Stock Show. Once upon a time, compassion and love and laughter was combined with creativity and determination, and Bennie Joe Williams was born…and the world is a much better place because of the life he lived.

His wife Wylene Freeman Williams preceded him in death.

He is survived by three children, Marci, Mindi and Barry and five grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given, in Bennie’s name, to the Salado Church of Christ and earmarked “Monterey School of Preaching”.

Services are in the care of Broecker Funeral Home, Salado.

Please offer condolences to the family at www.broeckerfuneralhome.com and click on Bennie.

