Better weather forecast for Stroll this weekend

Local merchants are hoping for better weather for the second weekend of the Salado Christmas Stroll Dec. 9-11.
The Salado Christmas Stroll is noted for shopping all day and into the night for all the people on your Christmas List. Food and drink at local establishments and from various vendors will provide varied and delicious offerings for any hungry tummy.
Music can be found in the Village and in many establishments with strolling carolers and instrumentalists. Three easy to find “Entertainment Hot Spots” will be placed along Main Street featuring daily back-to-back entertainment. Be sure to go to www.salado.com or come by the Salado Visitor Center at 831 N. Main to pick up your “Grand Calendar” of events for both weekends.
Other “Not to Miss”
Christmas Stroll
Highlights:
Live Nativity – Sponsored by and located at the First Baptist Church in the evenings Dec. 9-10.
Salado Community Chorus – Christmas Concert at First Baptist Church featuring traditional and contemporary Christmas Carols 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at First Baptist Church of Salado.
Tablerock Amphitheater – Live Performance of Dicken’s “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. Dec. 9-10. For tickets go to tablerock.org or call 254-947-9205. Tickets will be available at the gate.
Central Texas Area Museum – “Spotlight on Salado Auction & Social” will be 6 p.m. Dec. 9. An “Historic Salado Christmas” will be Dec. 10 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the museum at 23 South Main Street. The “Robertson Gala at the Robertson Plantation” will be 6 p.m. Dec. 10. Call the Museum at 254-947-5232 for further information.
The Salado Christmas Adventure Game: Walk the Village and find the characters/locations listed on the card, get your card stamped at the location by the Stroll Helpers and get entered into a drawing to win $500 cash!
2016 Salado Christmas StrollCalendar of Events for Second Weekend of Christmas Stroll in Salado
|Friday, December 9, 2016
|TIME
|EVENT
|PLACE
|8a-10p
|Gourmet Foods Sampler Bar
|Strawberry Patch
|8a-10p
|Book Signings—2 Authors
|Strawberry Patch
|8a-10p
|Gourmet food vendors,
|trinkets & things, leather art
|Strawberry Patch
|10a-9p
|Christmas Cheer & Artist Market Specials
|Angelic Herbs
|10a-6p
|$5 bag book sale
|Salado Library
|10A-Close
|Complimentary Drinks
|Sofi’s
|10A-Close
|Photos with Santa
|Strawberry Patch
|10A-Close
|Letters to Santa T
|he Shoppes on Main
|10A-Close
|25% off purchase of $1,000 or more
|Salado Glassworks
|11a-8p
|Complimentary mulled cider
|The Shoppes on Main
|11A-8P
|Gourmet Food Tasting
|The Shoppes on Main
|Noon –5P
|Selfie Scavenger Hunt
|The Shoppes on Main
|1-5p
|Pet Massages
|JB Goodwin
|1p-Close
|Live Music
|21 Main
|4-6p
|Live Music- Wayworn Traveler
|Salado Square
|4-6p
|Live Music-James Roberson
|Gazebo at Civic Center
|4-6p
|Live Music-Denise Thomssen
|& Jennie Miller
|Elizabeth’s/Stamp Salado
|4-10P
|Hecho en Queso & Korean Kravings
|Barrow Brewing Co.
|4:30-6:30P
|Redemption Brass Quintet
|Susan Marie’s
|All Evening
|Live Nativity
|First Baptist Church
|5-6p
|Tablerock Actors
|Strolling Main Atreet
|6-9P
|Fire department selling sausage wraps Corner of pace Park & main
|6p
|Spotlight on Salado
|Central Texas
|Area Museum
|6-7p
|Complimentary hot cocoa & mulled cider
|ERA Colonial Real Estate
|6– 7P
|Pictures with Santa
|Pace Park & Main
|7p
|“A Christmas carol”
|Tablerock Amphitheater
|7P
|Live Music: Smokin’ Maxx
|Barrow Brewing Co.
|7-10p
|Live music: Allen Hurt
|The Range
|8-9P
|Pictures with Santa
|Pace Park & Main St.
|8-11p
|Live Music: Brian Bell
|Chupacabra
|Saturday December 10 2016
|TIME
|EVENT
|PLACE
|8a-10p
|Gourmet Foods Sampler Bar
|Strawberry Patch
|8a-10p
|Book Signings—2 Authors
|Strawberry Patch
|8a-10p
|Food vendors,
|trinkets & things, leather art
|Strawberry Patch
|9:30a-5p
|Salado Artist Market
|Salado village Art Center
|10A-4P
|Historic Salado Christmas
|Central Texas
|Area Museum
|10a-6p
|The Salado Christmas Adventure
|Start at the Visitor Center
|10a-6p
|$5 bag book sale
|Salado library
|10A-6P
|Photos with Santa
|Strawberry Patch
|10A-9P
|Christmas Cheer & Artist Market Specials
|Angelic Herbs
|10A-Close
|Letters to Santa
|The Shoppes on Main
|10A-Close
|Jewelry Trunk Show: Leigh & Jeff Kohnfelder
|FSG Fine Jewelry
|10A-Close
|25% off purchase of $1,000 or more S
|alado Glassworks
|10A-Close
|Complimentary Drinks
|Sofi’s
|10:30a Class:
|Christmas Album “Merry and Bright”
|Stamp Salado
|11a-8p
|Complimentary mulled cider
|The Shoppes on Main
|11A-8P
|Gourmet Food Tastings
|The Shoppes on Main
|11:30a-1:30p
|Live Music—Joe Berg
|Elizabeth’s/Stamp Salado
|11:30a-1:30p
|Live Music—Nick Dennard
|Salado Square
|11:30a-1:30p
|Harker Heights High School Jazz Band
|Gazebo at Civic Center
|11:30A-9P
|Fire department selling sausage wraps
|Pace Park & Main
|Noon –2p
|Pictures with Santa
|Central Texas
|Area Museum
|Noon-5p
|Selfie Scavenger Hunt
|The Shoppes on Main
|Noon-10P
|Alley Cat Press, Zella Jo Soap, BeeZen,
|Barrow Brewing Co.
|Kettle Cornutopia, Ro Shaw Demos,
|Photo Booth from Kati Maxwell Photography
|1-3p
|Pictures with Santa
|Pace Park & Main
|1-5p
|Pet Massages
|JB Goodwin
|1P-Close
|Live Music
|21 Main
|1:30p Class:
|Tags, Tags, and more Tags
|Stamp Salado
|2P
|Forbes Middle School Flute Players
|Antique Rose of Bell
|2P
|Live Music—Rebecca Jane
|Barrow Brewing Co.
|2-4p
|Live Music—Michael Saldana E
|lizabeth’s/Stamp Salado
|2-4p
|Live Music—Paul Cox
|Salado Square
|2-4p
|Live Music—The Piano Guy
|Gazebo at the Civic Center
|4-6p
|Pictures with Santa
|Pace Park & Main
|4-10P
|Fire Street Pizza & Korean Kravings
|Barrow Brewing Co.
|4:30-6:30p
|Live Music—Thomas Kruger S
|alado Square
|4:30-6:30p
|Live Music—Julia Tucker
|Gazebo at the Civic Center
|4:30-6:30p
|Live Music—James Robertson
|Elizabeth’s/Stamp Salado
|5P
|Ellison High School Chamber Singers
|Strolling Main Street
|6P
|Live Music—Wes Perryman & Friends
|Barrow Brewing Co.
|6:15P
|Salado Christmas Adventure
|Winner Announced
|Visitor Center
|(do not have to be present to win)
|6:30-8:30P
|Ft. Hood Marching Band
|Civic Center
|7-9P
|Pictures with Santa
|Pace Park & Main
|7P
|Live Music—Allen Hurt
|The Range
|8p
|Salado Historic Ghostwalk
|Meet at Stagecoach
|9-Midnight
|Live Music—Brian Bell
|Chupacabra
|Sunday December 11, 2016
|TIME
|EVENT
|PLACE
|8a-close
|Gourmet Foods Sampler Bar
|Strawberry Patch
|8a-close
|Book Signings—2 Authors S
|trawberry Patch
|8a-close
|Food vendors, trinkets and things
|booth, Leather art vendor
|Strawberry Patch
|9A
|Christmas Cantata
|Salado United Methodist
|10a
|Christmas Cantata
|Salado United Methodist
|10A—Close
|Jewelry Trunk Show: Leigh & Jeff Kohnfelder
|FSG Fine Jewelry
|10A—Close
|25% off purchase of $1,000 or more
|Salado Glassworks
|10a-4p
|Salado Artist market
|Salado Village Art Center
|10A-Close
|Photos with Santa
|Strawberry Patch
|11a-4p
|Gourmet Food Tastings
|The Shoppes on Main
|11A-5P
|Letters to Santa
|The Shoppes on Main
|NOON-5p S
|elfie Scavenger Hunt T
|he Shoppes on Main
|12:30-4p
|Christmas Cheer & Artist Market Specials
|Angelic Herbs
|2-4p
|Live Music—Treble Soul
|Salado Square
|2-4p
|Live Music—Nan Cryar
|Gazebo at the Civic Center
