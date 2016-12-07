Better weather forecast for Stroll this weekend

Local merchants are hoping for better weather for the second weekend of the Salado Christmas Stroll Dec. 9-11.

The Salado Christmas Stroll is noted for shopping all day and into the night for all the people on your Christmas List. Food and drink at local establishments and from various vendors will provide varied and delicious offerings for any hungry tummy.

Music can be found in the Village and in many establishments with strolling carolers and instrumentalists. Three easy to find “Entertainment Hot Spots” will be placed along Main Street featuring daily back-to-back entertainment. Be sure to go to www.salado.com or come by the Salado Visitor Center at 831 N. Main to pick up your “Grand Calendar” of events for both weekends.

Other “Not to Miss”

Christmas Stroll

Highlights:

Live Nativity – Sponsored by and located at the First Baptist Church in the evenings Dec. 9-10.

Salado Community Chorus – Christmas Concert at First Baptist Church featuring traditional and contemporary Christmas Carols 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at First Baptist Church of Salado.

Tablerock Amphitheater – Live Performance of Dicken’s “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. Dec. 9-10. For tickets go to tablerock.org or call 254-947-9205. Tickets will be available at the gate.

Central Texas Area Museum – “Spotlight on Salado Auction & Social” will be 6 p.m. Dec. 9. An “Historic Salado Christmas” will be Dec. 10 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the museum at 23 South Main Street. The “Robertson Gala at the Robertson Plantation” will be 6 p.m. Dec. 10. Call the Museum at 254-947-5232 for further information.

The Salado Christmas Adventure Game: Walk the Village and find the characters/locations listed on the card, get your card stamped at the location by the Stroll Helpers and get entered into a drawing to win $500 cash!

There is no gallery selected or the gallery was deleted.

2016 Salado Christmas Stroll

Calendar of Events for Second Weekend of Christmas Stroll in Salado