Better weather forecast for Stroll this weekend

Local merchants are hoping for better weather for the second weekend of the Salado Christmas Stroll Dec. 9-11.

The Salado Christmas Stroll is noted for shopping all day and into the night for all the people on your Christmas List. Food and drink at local establishments and from various vendors will provide varied and delicious offerings for any hungry tummy.

Music can be found in the Village and in many establishments with strolling carolers and instrumentalists.  Three easy to find “Entertainment Hot Spots” will be placed along Main Street featuring daily back-to-back entertainment.  Be sure to go to www.salado.com or come by the Salado Visitor Center at 831 N. Main to pick up your “Grand Calendar” of events for both weekends.

Other “Not to Miss”

Christmas Stroll

Highlights:

Unless you are a Grinch, you will want to come to the second weekend of the Salado Christmas Stroll.

Live Nativity – Sponsored by and located at the First Baptist Church in the evenings Dec. 9-10.

Salado Community Chorus – Christmas Concert at First Baptist Church featuring traditional and contemporary Christmas Carols 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at First Baptist Church of Salado.

Tablerock Amphitheater – Live Performance of Dicken’s “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. Dec. 9-10. For tickets go to tablerock.org or call 254-947-9205. Tickets will be available at the gate.

Central Texas Area Museum – “Spotlight on Salado Auction & Social” will be 6 p.m. Dec. 9. An “Historic Salado Christmas” will be Dec. 10 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the museum at 23 South Main Street.  The “Robertson Gala at the Robertson Plantation” will be 6 p.m. Dec. 10. Call the Museum at 254-947-5232 for further information.

The Salado Christmas Adventure Game: Walk the Village and find the characters/locations listed on the card, get your card stamped at the location by the Stroll Helpers and get entered into a drawing to win $500 cash!

2016 Salado Christmas Stroll

Calendar of Events for Second Weekend of Christmas Stroll in Salado
 Friday, December 9, 2016 
TIMEEVENTPLACE
8a-10pGourmet Foods Sampler BarStrawberry Patch
8a-10pBook Signings—2 AuthorsStrawberry Patch
8a-10pGourmet food vendors,
trinkets & things, leather artStrawberry Patch
10a-9pChristmas Cheer & Artist Market SpecialsAngelic Herbs
10a-6p$5 bag book saleSalado Library
10A-CloseComplimentary DrinksSofi’s
10A-ClosePhotos with SantaStrawberry Patch
10A-CloseLetters to Santa The Shoppes on Main
10A-Close25% off purchase of $1,000 or moreSalado Glassworks
11a-8pComplimentary mulled ciderThe Shoppes on Main
11A-8PGourmet Food TastingThe Shoppes on Main
Noon –5PSelfie Scavenger HuntThe Shoppes on Main
1-5pPet MassagesJB Goodwin
1p-CloseLive Music21 Main
4-6pLive Music- Wayworn TravelerSalado Square
4-6pLive Music-James RobersonGazebo at Civic Center
4-6pLive Music-Denise Thomssen
& Jennie MillerElizabeth’s/Stamp Salado
4-10PHecho en Queso & Korean KravingsBarrow Brewing Co.
4:30-6:30PRedemption Brass QuintetSusan Marie’s
All EveningLive NativityFirst Baptist Church
5-6pTablerock ActorsStrolling Main Atreet
6-9PFire department selling sausage wraps Corner of pace Park & main
6pSpotlight on SaladoCentral Texas
Area Museum
6-7pComplimentary hot cocoa & mulled ciderERA Colonial Real Estate
6– 7PPictures with SantaPace Park & Main
7p“A Christmas carol”Tablerock Amphitheater
7PLive Music: Smokin’ MaxxBarrow Brewing Co.
7-10pLive music: Allen HurtThe Range
8-9PPictures with SantaPace Park & Main St.
8-11pLive Music: Brian BellChupacabra
Saturday December 10 2016
TIMEEVENTPLACE
8a-10pGourmet Foods Sampler BarStrawberry Patch
8a-10pBook Signings—2 AuthorsStrawberry Patch
8a-10pFood vendors,
trinkets & things, leather artStrawberry Patch
9:30a-5pSalado Artist MarketSalado village Art Center
10A-4PHistoric Salado ChristmasCentral Texas
Area Museum
10a-6pThe Salado Christmas AdventureStart at the Visitor Center
10a-6p$5 bag book saleSalado library
10A-6PPhotos with SantaStrawberry Patch
10A-9PChristmas Cheer & Artist Market SpecialsAngelic Herbs
10A-CloseLetters to SantaThe Shoppes on Main
10A-CloseJewelry Trunk Show: Leigh & Jeff KohnfelderFSG Fine Jewelry
10A-Close25% off purchase of $1,000 or more Salado Glassworks
10A-CloseComplimentary DrinksSofi’s
10:30a Class:Christmas Album “Merry and Bright”Stamp Salado
11a-8pComplimentary mulled ciderThe Shoppes on Main
11A-8PGourmet Food TastingsThe Shoppes on Main
11:30a-1:30pLive Music—Joe BergElizabeth’s/Stamp Salado
11:30a-1:30pLive Music—Nick DennardSalado Square
11:30a-1:30pHarker Heights High School Jazz BandGazebo at Civic Center
11:30A-9PFire department selling sausage wrapsPace Park & Main
Noon –2pPictures with SantaCentral Texas
Area Museum
Noon-5pSelfie Scavenger HuntThe Shoppes on Main
Noon-10PAlley Cat Press, Zella Jo Soap, BeeZen, Barrow Brewing Co.
Kettle Cornutopia, Ro Shaw Demos,
Photo Booth from Kati Maxwell Photography
1-3pPictures with SantaPace Park & Main
1-5pPet MassagesJB Goodwin
1P-CloseLive Music21 Main
1:30p Class:Tags, Tags, and more Tags Stamp Salado
2PForbes Middle School Flute PlayersAntique Rose of Bell
2PLive Music—Rebecca JaneBarrow Brewing Co.
2-4pLive Music—Michael Saldana Elizabeth’s/Stamp Salado
2-4pLive Music—Paul CoxSalado Square
2-4pLive Music—The Piano GuyGazebo at the Civic Center
4-6pPictures with SantaPace Park & Main
4-10PFire Street Pizza & Korean KravingsBarrow Brewing Co.
4:30-6:30pLive Music—Thomas Kruger Salado Square
4:30-6:30pLive Music—Julia TuckerGazebo at the Civic Center
4:30-6:30pLive Music—James RobertsonElizabeth’s/Stamp Salado
5PEllison High School Chamber SingersStrolling Main Street
6PLive Music—Wes Perryman & FriendsBarrow Brewing Co.
6:15PSalado Christmas Adventure
Winner AnnouncedVisitor Center
(do not have to be present to win)
6:30-8:30PFt. Hood Marching BandCivic Center
7-9PPictures with SantaPace Park & Main
7PLive Music—Allen HurtThe Range
8pSalado Historic GhostwalkMeet at Stagecoach
9-MidnightLive Music—Brian BellChupacabra
Sunday December 11, 2016
TIMEEVENTPLACE
8a-closeGourmet Foods Sampler BarStrawberry Patch
8a-closeBook Signings—2 Authors Strawberry Patch
8a-closeFood vendors, trinkets and things
booth, Leather art vendorStrawberry Patch
9AChristmas CantataSalado United Methodist
10aChristmas CantataSalado United Methodist
10A—CloseJewelry Trunk Show: Leigh & Jeff KohnfelderFSG Fine Jewelry
10A—Close25% off purchase of $1,000 or moreSalado Glassworks
10a-4pSalado Artist marketSalado Village Art Center
10A-ClosePhotos with SantaStrawberry Patch
11a-4pGourmet Food TastingsThe Shoppes on Main
11A-5PLetters to SantaThe Shoppes on Main
NOON-5p Selfie Scavenger Hunt The Shoppes on Main
12:30-4pChristmas Cheer & Artist Market SpecialsAngelic Herbs
2-4pLive Music—Treble SoulSalado Square
2-4pLive Music—Nan CryarGazebo at the Civic Center

 

