Betty Jean Taylor

January 9, 1948

October 30, 2018

Betty Jean Taylor of Salado, Texas passed away on October 30, 2018 at the age of 70 from a six-month battle with lung cancer.

A funeral service for Betty will be held on Friday, November 2, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the Dossman Funeral Home chapel in Belton with Pastor Don McConnaughhay officiating and Pastor Ryan Hurt performing family musical selections. Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery in Belton. A visitation for family and friends was held on Thursday evening from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.

Betty is survived by her husband, M.E. Jimmy Taylor; her children, Cindy Clayton and her husband Gary of Dublin, Texas, Sandra Jones and her husband Bobby of Lampasas, Texas and a step-daughter, Vickie Kusch and husband Kim of Mukwonago, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Kaci and husband Garret Quarles of Salado, Matthew and wife Kelli Fritsch of Belton, and Brooke and husband Joshua Reich of Belton, and Candace Clayton and Taylor Clayton of College Station, Texas. Great Grandchildren; Stockton Quarles, and Finley Quarles of Salado, and Rori Reich of Belton. Step Grandchildren; Brian and wife Katie Mullins of Salado, Tx., and Mindy Munoz of Copperas Cove, Tx. Step Great Grandchildren; Aubrey, Brighton, and Camyn Mullins of Salado, and Amari, Adalyn, and Gunner Munoz of Copperas Cove, Tx. Sisters; Willie Bounds of Belton and Sue LaRocque of Copperas Cove and numerous cousins.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Frankie James and Estelle Ward, her brothers; Bobby Ward, Lynn Ward, Bill Ward, Wayne Ward, and sisters, Ruby Wright, and Catherine Johnson.

Betty was born to the late Frankie James and Estelle Ivey Ward on January 9, 1948. She was number 8 of 9 kids. She attended the Belton Independent School District.

She married Jimmy Taylor on September 18, 1962. After their daughters began school, she began working with her husband. The two worked together throughout their lives.

In lieu of flowers, please make Donations in memory of Betty Taylor to Baylor Scott and White Cancer Research.