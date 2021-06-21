Beverly Ann Sutton

October 6, 1945

June 16, 2021

Beverly Ann “Bo” (Brown) Sutton, 75, of Salado passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at her home in Salado.

Funeral services for Beverly will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Heritage Country Church in Salado with Ricky Lindsey officiating. Burial will follow at Salado Cemetery in Salado.

Beverly was born on October 6, 1945 in Buffalo, Mississippi to Thomas Jefferson and Hattie (Phipps) Brown. Mrs. Sutton grew up in Mississippi where she graduated from high school before moving to the Salado area in 1965. She married Elwood Sutton on January 31, 1966 in Belton. Mrs. Sutton worked for many years for the Postal service as a rural mail carrier in Salado and was very involved with the Rural Carriers Association and she attended Heritage Country Church in Salado.

Mrs. Sutton was preceded in death by siblings T.J., Mary Lee “Mimi”, Mae, Norris, and Lucille “Cille”. She is survived by her husband Elwood; sons Chet Sutton and his wife Jessica of Salado, and Howard Sutton of Salado; brother Sonny Brown, and grandchildren Eric, Wyatt, and Andrew Sutton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salado Volunteer Fire Department, to Heritage Country Church, or to the Salado Library.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 20, 2021 from 2-4 PM at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.