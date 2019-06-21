Salado Village Voice

Established in 1979

You are here: Home / Obituaries and Death Notices / Obituary Archives / 2006 Obituaries / Billington, Kristi Marie

Billington, Kristi Marie

by

Memorial services held for Kristi Marie Billington

Kristi Marie Billington, 19, of Salado, died February 24, 2006 in a Temple hospital.

Memorial services were held at the First Baptist Church of Salado on Feb. 27.

Kristi Billington graduated from Salado High School. She was at-tending the University of Mary Hardin Baylor as a freshman, majoring in Christian Studies. She accepted Christ as her savior in 1993 and surrendered her life to the ministry after a mission trip in 2004. She was on the Dean’s List at UMHB, a First Year Council member and worked in the First Baptist Church of Salado girls ministry.

She is survived by her parents, Ricky and Meschill Billington, of Salado; her sister Mattie Billington, of Salado; her grandparents, Royce and Alma Billington and David and Darlene Stevens, and a great-grandmother, Faye Billington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kristi Billington Christian Scholarship Fund at UMHB.

Dossman Funeral Home in Belton was in charge of arrangements.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin