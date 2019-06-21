Memorial services held for Kristi Marie Billington

Kristi Marie Billington, 19, of Salado, died February 24, 2006 in a Temple hospital.

Memorial services were held at the First Baptist Church of Salado on Feb. 27.

Kristi Billington graduated from Salado High School. She was at-tending the University of Mary Hardin Baylor as a freshman, majoring in Christian Studies. She accepted Christ as her savior in 1993 and surrendered her life to the ministry after a mission trip in 2004. She was on the Dean’s List at UMHB, a First Year Council member and worked in the First Baptist Church of Salado girls ministry.

She is survived by her parents, Ricky and Meschill Billington, of Salado; her sister Mattie Billington, of Salado; her grandparents, Royce and Alma Billington and David and Darlene Stevens, and a great-grandmother, Faye Billington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kristi Billington Christian Scholarship Fund at UMHB.

Dossman Funeral Home in Belton was in charge of arrangements.