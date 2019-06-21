Birtchet, Malcom “Mack”

Mack Birtchet, age 80, passes away Jan. 23

Funeral services for Malcolm “Mack” Birt­chet. 80, were held Jan. 27, in the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bobby Baggett and Wil­liam Wilbanks officiating. The body was cremated following services.

Birtchet passed away Jan. 23 evening at his home in Belton.

He was born Jan. 10, 1925, near Albany, OR, the youngest son of Jackson George Birtchet and Al­ice Graham Birtchet. He resided in Harris County, TX, from 1927-1942 and attended Addicks High School.

He attended Sam Houston State College in Huntsville on a basketball scholarship, but enlisted in the U.S. Navy after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He served in the Navy from 1942-1946.

During WWII. he served in both the North Atlantic and the Pacific combat areas as a signalman, attaining the rank of First Class Signal­man. He also participated in Special Services as a boxer.

Upon discharge in 1946, he attended South­western University, where he met Frances Stone, of Dallas, who he married in 1947. He returned to Sam Houston State College in 1947 and was a member of three championship basketball teams, as well as earning a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Arts degree in educa­tion.

Beginning in 1950, he taught and coached at Tarkington Prairie High School. and moved his family to Belton in 1954. During his career in Belton, he coached a state basketball championship team in 1958, and ap­peared at the state tourna­ment twice. He was head footbalI coach in 1964 and 65.

In 1966 he retired from coaching and became an administrator in the Belton system before his retirement in 1969.

Survivors include his wife, Frances Birtchet, of Belton; five daughters, Cindy Watson. of Salado, Katie Alexander. of Sm. Antonio, Mary Rush­ing, of Lampasas, Molly Brown, of Georgetown, and Amy Birtchet, of Belton; brother, Jack Birtchet, of El Campo; eight granddaughters, three grandsons and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be made to the Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation, 616 East 6th, Belton, TX 76513.

Dossman Funeral Home in Belton handled arrangements.