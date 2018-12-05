BoA hearings Dec 6 on Comp Plan, Zoning Ordinance, Future Land Use Map changes

Salado aldermen will conduct public hearings 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at the municipal building on proposals to change the zoning ordinance and the Future Land Use Map.

Four of the public hearings are on changes that the Planning & Zoning Commission voted at their Nov. 27 meeting to recommend.

Those include:

•Amending the Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use Map to change the Future Land Use category for Pace Park (8.44 acres) from Public to Park.

• Amending the Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use Map to change the Future Land Use category for Sirena Park (1.18 acres) from Retail to Park.

• Amending the Zoning Ordinance, creating a zoning district for Public Facilities and amending the use regulations chart for uses in within that district.

• Amending the Zoning Ordinance creating a zoning district for Private Recreation and amending the use regulations chart for uses within that district. The P&Z Commission voted 3-2 against creating this zoning district. However, Village staff recommends adoption of the amendment.

• Amending the Zoning Ordinance amending Section 5 Definitions: “230.Private Recreation Facility or Private Park: A recreation facility, park or playground which is not owned or operated by a political subdivision,” and deleting the following language from the definition “and which is operated for the exclusive use of private residents or neighborhood groups and their guests and not for use by the general public.”