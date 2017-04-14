Body of Christ Community Clinic banquet

The Body of Christ Community Clinic (BOCCC) will hold its fourth annual fundraising banquet 5:45 p.m., May 2 in the McLane Great Hall on the campus of the University of Mary Hardin Baylor,.

Headlining the event this year is a very special musical duo, David Perez Guerra and Roger Bennet who will present “Sharing the Joy of Music.” These two very talented musicians have been performing across the state with their unique blend of classical and modern music.

The theme of this year’s banquet is “Together We Heal,” celebrating the achievements of the BOCCC’s building and opening a new dental clinic last fall, and recognizing the need for the BOCCC’s continual outreach to meet the need of area residents. One key fundraising focus,with this year’s banquet, is the goal of raising sufficient funds to be able to expand the operating hours of the clinics.

Individual ticket prices for the event are $40 per person or a table of eight may be purchased for $300. Other sponsorships levels include $500 for Gold, $1,000 for Platinum, $2,500 for Patron, and $5,000 for Sustaining. Tickets may be purchased from the BOCCC’s medical clinic located at 2210 B Holland Road in Belton. Reservations need to be made by April 21.

Board Chairman, John C. Perry, said, “This is our major fundraiser and we certainly hope that the people in Belton, Salado and Temple will come out and help us. They have been so very generous in the past, and even though we have finished the new dental clinic, we need the funds to be able to expand our hours.” Donna Dunn, Executive Director, added, “We have been so very blessed by the wonderful support we have received, and we hope to further our mission of helping those who need our help. Our banquet will help us to raise the funds to do just that.”