Bonner, Peggy Taylor

Peggy Bonner passed away Feb. 6

Peggy Taylor Bonner, 88, of Salado, formerly of Temple, passed away Feb. 6, 2007 in a local hospital. Graveside services were held Feb. 8 at Hillcrest Cemetery.

She was born April 29, 1918 in Winnsboro to Wood County pioneers Horace C. and Mattie (Stanley) Taylor. She graduated from Winnsboro High School in 1936, and from the Scott & White School of Professional Nursing in 1940.

She married Jamie P. Bonner in 1940 and belonged to the First Christian Church of Temple for 70 years.

During World War II she worked for the American Red Cross in Norfolk, VA. She also worked in hospitals in Newport News, VA, Hollywood, FL, San Francisco and Los Angeles as a staff nurse. She held various offices in the Christian Women’s Fellowship and served as deaconess on the church board.

She worked with Temple Family Services, was a member of Texas State Teacher’s Association, the Scott & White Memorial Hospital School of Professional Nursing Alumni Association, and was chairman of School Health Section in the Texas State Teacher’s Association for three years for Temple public schools. She had post graduate courses in Public and School Health. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jamie P. Bonner, Sr., and granddaughter, Kimberly R. Bonner, of Salado.

She is survived by son, Jamie P. Bonner, Jr., and daughter-in-law, Phyllis M. Bonner, of Salado; sister, Martha LaVerne Kraft, of Fircrest, WA; brother, H. Charles Taylor, of Athens; nephew, Dr. Charles Taylor, of Houston; nieces, Karen Kraft, of Newport News, VA, and Gail Brian, of Fircrest, WA; granddaughters, Jackie Bell Dezern and Marci Brentham, both of Salado; great-grandsons, Tanner Myers and Maddux Hunter Dezern, both of Salado; great-granddaughters, Baylee Bell and Chloe Brentham, both of Salado; and great-grandson, Cole Brentham, of Salado.

Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Temple or Scott & White Memorial Hospital. HarperTalasek Funeral Home in Temple handled arrangements.