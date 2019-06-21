Bostic, Sue Childers

Vivian Bostic passes away on April 11

Vivian Sue Childers Bostic, 66, passed away on April 11, 2006 in Up-state Carolina Medical Center, Gaffney, South Carolina.

A native of Gaffney, she was the wife of Albert (Al) Bostic Sr. and daughter of the late Claude Childers. She was formerly employed by Texas Instruments for 19 years as a security administrator.

Bostic was past president of the Sertoma Club and was of the Baptist faith.

Also surviving are a son, Kenneth Allen Bostic Sr., of Gaffney; a daughter, Rita Oden and husband, Mike, of Salado, : a brother, Allan Childers and wife, Joyce, of Virginia; two sisters, Doris Scruggs and husband Odis, of Lattimore, N.C., and Martha Mendez and husband, Jose, of Gaffney; a sister-in-law, Betty Childers of Gaffney; 10 grandchildren, Brandy McCord, Amber Bostic, Angie Bostic, Josh Brown, Matt Brown, Jake Brown, Tara Evans, Josh Oden, Jake Oden and Kenneth Bostic Jr.; and five great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bostic was preceded in death by her son, Albert Bostic Jr.; a brother, Jimmy Childers; and a sister, Mary Hall-man.

Services were held at Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dan Bostic, Jolene Coyle and Lt. Col. Dick Norris officiating. Internment was in Fredrick Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church building fund, P. O. Box 736, Salado, TX 76571.