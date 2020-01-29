Salado Village Voice

Established in 1979

You are here: Home / Salado Sports / Salado Powerlfiting / Boys take second at Burnet powerlifting meet

Boys take second at Burnet powerlifting meet

by

Salado boys varsity powerlifting team placed second in the Burnet Invitational Meet last week.

Gavyn Keyser

Following are the individual results. 

Here are the individual results:

114 lbs: weight Class:   3rd place Keegan Mantanona 255 squat, 160 bench, 270 dead, 685 total.

148 lbs: 3rd  place Ryan McBurney 335 squat, 200 bench, 405 dead, 940 total.

181 lbs: 3rd  place Greg Washington 455 squat, 275 bench, 500 dead, 1,230 total

198 lbs: 5th  place Aiden Wilson 425 squat, 250 bench, 410 dead, 1,085 total

242 lns: 4th  place Avery Womack, 460 squat, 310 bench, 450 dead, 1,220 total.

5th  place Kofi Stoglin 445 squat, 305 bench, 435 dead, 1,185 total.

275 lbs:  2nd  place: Ryan Poe, 500 squat, 350 bench, 465 dead, 1,315 total

Super Heavy: 2nd Place Gavyn Keyser, 475 squat, 360 bench, 450 dead, 1,285 total.

Salado Eagles powerlfiters are coached by Alan Haire.

Powerlifting Photos by Tiffany Hornsby.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin