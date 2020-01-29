Boys take second at Burnet powerlifting meet

Salado boys varsity powerlifting team placed second in the Burnet Invitational Meet last week.

Gavyn Keyser

Following are the individual results.

114 lbs: weight Class: 3rd place Keegan Mantanona 255 squat, 160 bench, 270 dead, 685 total.

148 lbs: 3rd place Ryan McBurney 335 squat, 200 bench, 405 dead, 940 total.

181 lbs: 3rd place Greg Washington 455 squat, 275 bench, 500 dead, 1,230 total

198 lbs: 5th place Aiden Wilson 425 squat, 250 bench, 410 dead, 1,085 total

242 lns: 4th place Avery Womack, 460 squat, 310 bench, 450 dead, 1,220 total.

5th place Kofi Stoglin 445 squat, 305 bench, 435 dead, 1,185 total.

275 lbs: 2nd place: Ryan Poe, 500 squat, 350 bench, 465 dead, 1,315 total

Super Heavy: 2nd Place Gavyn Keyser, 475 squat, 360 bench, 450 dead, 1,285 total.

Salado Eagles powerlfiters are coached by Alan Haire.

Powerlifting Photos by Tiffany Hornsby.