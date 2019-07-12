Breeden, B.F. “Frank”

B.F. ”Frank” Breeden services held October 31 in Belton

B.F. “Frank” Breeden 64, of Salado died October 28, 2000 at a Temple hos­pital.

Services were held 2 p.m. October 31, at the Heartfield Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joe Bent­ley and Rev. D.W. Lindsey officiating.

Burial followed at Live Oak Cemetery in Young­sport, Texas. He was born on August 24, 1936, to George Wash­ington Breeden and Annie Pearl Rumfield Breeden in Killeen, Texas. He married Neoma Willis on March 11, 1957 in Belton, Texas. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp. He was a lifelong resident of Bell County. He was a heavy equipment operator for Odell Geer Construction Company for 23 years. He wa a member of the 440 Calvary Baptist Church in Killeen.

Survivors include his wife Neoma Breeden of Salado; two daughters Wanda Reid of Florence, TX and LaNora Breeden of Salado; three brothers George D. Breeden of Killeen, James Harold Breeden of Oregon and Sam Breeden of Jones­boro, TX; one sister Lorene Lindsey of Flor­ence, TX.

Other survivors include 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers William H. Breeden and Herman Larry Breeden and one sister Edna Taylor.