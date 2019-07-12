Breeden, B.F. “Frank”

B.F. ”Frank” Breeden services held October 31 in Belton
B.F. “Frank” Breeden 64, of Salado died October 28, 2000 at a Temple hospital.
Services were held 2 p.m. October 31, at the Heartfield Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joe Bentley and Rev. D.W. Lindsey officiating.
Burial followed at Live Oak Cemetery in Youngsport, Texas. He was born on August 24, 1936, to George Washington Breeden and Annie Pearl Rumfield Breeden in Killeen, Texas. He married Neoma Willis on March 11, 1957 in Belton, Texas. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp. He was a lifelong resident of Bell County. He was a heavy equipment operator for Odell Geer Construction Company for 23 years. He wa a member of the 440 Calvary Baptist Church in Killeen.
Survivors include his wife Neoma Breeden of Salado; two daughters Wanda Reid of Florence, TX and LaNora Breeden of Salado; three brothers George D. Breeden of Killeen, James Harold Breeden of Oregon and Sam Breeden of Jonesboro, TX; one sister Lorene Lindsey of Florence, TX.
Other survivors include 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers William H. Breeden and Herman Larry Breeden and one sister Edna Taylor.