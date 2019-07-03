Brewer Street, Georgie Elizabeth

Georgie Street services held Dec. 24

Georgie Elizabeth Brewer Street passed away Dec. 22, 2004 in Temple. Funeral services were held Dec. 24 at Heartland Funeral Home in Early, with Rev. Grady Brittain officiating. Burial followed at Eastlawn Memorial Park.

She was born Jan. 8, 1922, in May, Brown County, to Harry A. and Etta J. (Wheeler) Brewer. She grew up in the May community and was a member of the May Methodist Church. She graduated from May High School and was valedictorian of Daniel Baker College in 1943.

She married Ross Street July 4, 1943, in Camp Bowie, GA. She taught at May High School and Rising Star High School, while he served overseas during WWII. He preceded her in death in 1984. Beginning in 1948, she worked for 13 years for Rising Star Hospital and Dr. Ben Bradley and his clinic. Later she worked as a Laboratory Medical Technologist at Brownwood’s Memorial and Community Hospitals. For the last five years, she had lived with her daughter in Salado. She was a member of the Salado United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church of Early, and had served as President in UMW and CWU in Brownwood.

She was also a member of the Owen’s Family Community Club and Owens Extension Club. In Salado, she was a member of the Monday Club, Prime Timers Group and was Shepherd at her church.

Survivors are two daughters: Marietta Dobbins, of Highland’s Branch, CO, and Sara Beth Oyler, of Salado. She is also survived by four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.