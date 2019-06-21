Bridges, Lillian “Doodle”

Lillian “Doodle” Bridges passes away Oct. 24

Funeral services for Lillian “Doodle” Bridges, 93, of Salado, were held Oct. 27 at the First Baptist Church. Rev. Brian Dunks, Rev. Billy Johnson, and Mike Bergman officiated.

Lillian “Doodle” Bridges passed away, on Tuesday October 24, 2007.

Lillian Townsend Bridges, better known as “Doodle” was born to John William Townsend and Elva Grigsby Townsend June 26, 1914, in Salado and lived in Salado her entire life. She graduated from Salado High School in 1932 and married Norman E. (Bill) Bridges December 8, 1933. To this union was born one daughter, Geneva.

Doodle was active in her church and community. She became church pianist at Prairie Dell Baptist Church at age 13 and served there for 22 years, then became a member at First Baptist Church of Salado where she served for 42 years.

Through the years she served as a pianist for various functions including, Salado High School, Bell Baptist, Bell Baptist Association and Encampment and radio program. She also played for revivals, weddings, funerals, as well as civic activities.

Doodle served in many different capacities for Bell Baptist Association including two terms as Woman’s Missionary President. She was employed by Salado I.S.D. for several years as classroom and office aide, librarian and P.T.A. President.

She and Bill were elected as an honorary members of the Alumni and Ex-Students Association of the University of Mary Hardin Baylor in 1977.

She resided at the Garden Estates assisted Living Center for the past 8 years where she continued her ministry for the Lord by playing the piano for many activities.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, grandson Michael Andrew (Andy) Sharp, her parents, four brothers and one sister.

She is survived by her daughter and husband, Geneva and John (Butch), Baker III of The Woodlands and brother and Wayne Townsend of Salado and one brother and wife Kenneth and Ruby Townsend also of Salado, and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Salado Missions or Music Ministry.