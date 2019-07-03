Bridges, N.E. “Bill”

Bridges, age 90, dies at his residence

Funeral services for N. E. (Bill) Bridges, 90 of Salado, were held 10 a.m. Jan. 2 at the First Baptist Church in Salado with Rev. Brian Dunks, Rev. Mike Bergman, Rev. Derald Dugger and Rev. Billy Johnson officiating. Burial followed at the Salado Cemetery.

The family received friends 6-8 p.m. Jan. 1 at the Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.

Bridges died Dec. 30 at his Temple residence.

Bridges was born Aug, 20, 1912 in Prairie Dell, the son of Gilford Bridges and Ida Mae (Livingston) Bridges. He was a 1931 graduate of Salado High School where he starred in baseball and basket­ball.

Bridges married Lil­lian “Doodle” Bridges Dec. 8, 1933 in Salado. The couple made their home in Salado where he farmed and was a breeder of registered Her­eford Cattle. He was a two time President of the Capitol Area Here­ford Association.

Bridges was ordained a deacon at Prairie Dell Baptist Church and con­tinued to serve actively as a deacon at First Bap­tist Church Salado until 1992. He was a trustee of the church as well as the treasurer for 42 years. He also taught the Men’s Bible class for many years.

Bridges was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Andrew Sharp, and two sisters.

Survivors include his wife, Doodle Bridges of Salado; daughter Geneva Baker of The Woodlands; one brother. Granville Bridges of Dallas and many nieces and neph­ews.