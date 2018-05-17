Brown has advantage over Whitson in fundraising

By Tim Fleischer Editor-in-Chief

Bell County Commissioner Tim Brown reported that since Jan. 26 his campaign has raised an additional $8,550 in political contribution and spent $31,714.42 in political expenditures, according to campaign finance report dated May 12.

Bobby Whitson, his opponent for the Bell County Commissioner Precinct 2 in the Republican Party Primary run-off, has raised $3,853 in political contributions from Jan. 26 through May 14 and spent $4,578.46 in political expenditures between Jan. 26 and May 14.

The following made contributions of $100 or more to the Tim Brown campaign between Jan. 26 and May 12: Katie Burrows, $100, Larry Linder, $200, Edgar Montieth, $500, David Matthews, $200, Glenn Hodge, $250, Terry Tuggle, $500, Steven Ervin, $100, Bill Messer, $500, Ed Franklin, $500, Bill Bartlett, $200, A.C. Boston, $500, Bob Hoxworth, $250, Sara Mackie, $100, Bill Digaetand, $250, Drayton McLane, Jr., $500, Garlyn Shelton, $2,500, Ralph Gauer, $250, Bill Gibson, $100, Kirk Michaux, $200, Dave Broecker, $150, Wendell Williams, $100, Martha Tyroch, $100, Jeff Kelly, $150, Mike Gershon, $200. In-kind contributions included $135 from K.D. Hill for beverags for an event and Chris Lanman, $150 for food for an event.

The Tim Brown campaign reported the following expenses of $100 or more: Salado Village Voice, advertising, $1,092; Dynamic Designs, signs, $757.75; Killeen Daily Herald, advertising, $2,710; Killeen Daily Herald, advertising, $1,800; Temple Daily Telegram, advertising, $3,967.50; Jordan Overture, media services, $2,698; Norman Materials, sign materials, $259.37; U.S. Postal Service, postage, $506.70; Papergraphics, printing, $273.31; U.S. Postal Service, postage, $1,250; Jordan Overturf, media services, $4,329; Killleen Daily Herald, advertising, $946.62; Korean Weekly, advertising, $1,320; Killeen Daily Herald, advertising, $820; Papergraphics Printing, printing, $1,696.03; U.S. Postal Service, postage, $867.26; Eric Rendon, sign work, $380; N2 Publishing, advertising, $600; N2 Publishing, advertising, $600; Killeen Daily Herald, advertising, $629; Killeen Daily Herald, advertising, $420; Temple Daily Telegram, advertising, $615; Killeen Daily Herald, advertising, $3,014.

Bobby Whitson’s campaign reported the following contributions of $100 or more since Jan. 1: John Pinson, $100, Debbie Andre, $100, Bobby Castillo, $100, Sam Halabi, $100, Ed Muller, $1,000, Bryan Clemons, $100, Younes Halabi, $150, Hal Schiffman, $100, John R. Stephenson, $100, Bill Hall, $300, Dustin Hallmark, $500, Samuel Murphey, $100, Mike Halabi, $300, John Bandas, $100, Connie Boose, $200, Lauren Hallmark, $128, Edward J. Mullen, $250; David L. Willie, $250, Rebecca Clemons, $100, M.K.H. Young, $100, Al Young, $150, Edwin H. Vale, $300,

The Whitson Campaign reported the following political expenses of $100 or more since Jan. 26: Temple Daily Telegram, advertising, $650; Big Hoss Bar-B-Que, food and beverage, $230.40; DigiTouch Media, advertising, $1,891.42; Korean Weekly, advertising, $400; Heights Lumber, advertising, $209.92; Digitouch Media, advertising, $796.72; Korean Weekly, advertising, $400.