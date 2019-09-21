Brown’s foot hands Ducks homecoming loss

Eagles beat Taylor 24-21 to improve to 3-1 going into district play

With 30 seconds left on the clock, Wrook Brown’s 41 yard field goal doinked the crossbar but went over to lift the Salado Eagles over the Taylor Ducks on their own homecoming here in Taylor. The kick gave Salado a 24-21 lead, which they secured for the win when Latrell Jenkins fell on a fumble after a long pass and run with 13 seconds left.

Wrook Brown kicks a 41-yard field goal that hit the crossbar and went over with 30 seconds left in the game to give Salado a 24-21 win. But the excitement was not over until Latrell Jenkins fell on a fumble by Ryan Barcuch with to secure the win. (Photo by Royce Wiggin)

This was the closest game for the Eagles, reminiscent of their heartbreaking loss on opening week to TRoy. The Eagles struck first after GReg Washington stopped Taylor quarterback Michael Schneider short of a first down on fourth and 10.

On the first play from scrimmage, Reid Vincent took the hand off behind Sampson’s block and ran 73 yards for a touchdown with 6:17.

Salado’s offense spent just 46 seconds on the field in the first quarter as Taylor chewed up 79 yards of artificial turf on a 12 play drive. Ryan Barcuch scored on a 32 yard reverse with 41 seconds left in the first. The Ducks tied it with the kick at 7-7.

Salado returned the favor with 68-yard, nine play drive, topped by Hunter Turk’s 9 yard dive. Wrook Brown’s kick made it 14-7.

Taylor tied the score with 50 seconds left in the half on a quarterback draw for 19 yards to top the six-play, 53-yard drive.

The Eagles nudged ahead at the beginning of the fourth on a three yard dive by Turk and kick by Brown, 21-14.

The teams swapped possession before Taylor took four minutes to drive 73 yards. A flag brought back a 23 yard run for Taylor to get it to the Eagles’ 4 yard line but Schneider hit Jayson Saucedo for a 23 yard touchdown with 4:20 left in the game, knotted at 21-21 with the PAT and 4:02 left in the game.

Salado drove from their own 21 yard over the next four minutes. After Hutton Haire was sacked for a loss on third down, Reid Vincent ran for a first down and a flag against the Ducks moved it to Taylor 40. Brown dashed to the 27 yard line and on third and eight Vincent got it to a fourth and 2. THe Eagles were hit with a penalty, moving it back 5 yards. After a time-out, Brown booted the kick, bouncing over the cross bar for the winning field goal with 30 seconds left to play.